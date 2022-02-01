Vision Products, LLC to Demonstrate Latest HMDs at I/ITSEC 2022

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision Products, LLC, a leader in head/helmet mounted displays (HMDs) for military training & simulation, ground and aviation applications brings its innovative high resolution and wide field of view (WFOV) HMDs to the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2022. Demonstrations will include a number of industry-leading virtual reality (VR) and optical see-through augmented reality (AR) HMDs in booth #628. Designed for airborne and ground training, and simulation applications, the HMDs have full color resolutions from 1920 x 1200 to 3840 x 1200 per eye, with field of views from 62-degrees to over 147-degrees.

I/ITSEC 2022 runs from November 28 through December 1, 2022, and will be held in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), located at 9800 International Blvd, Orlando, Florida.

Demonstration highlights will include:

SA-147/S AR HMD in a flight simulator showing high situational awareness

SA-147 VR head tracked HMD with a fly-over of San Francisco using CATI’s X-IG® Image Generator and database

SA-62/S AR HMD head tracked in Unity

PilotVision™ headset-mounted AR display for pilots, in a very small form factor that uses symbology from Adventure Pilot’s iFly GPS application, providing intuitive flight symbology overlaid on the real world

SA-62/SM AR eyeglasses mounted monocular display

Mock-up of our next-generation high resolution digital night vision WFOV Night Vision System (WNVS2)

2k x 2k OLED AR technology demonstrator with increased vertical field of view

In addition, an SA-62/S AR HMD with the Polhemus Viper head tracker in Unity will be demonstrated by Polhemus in booth #1259.

Vision Products can customize any of its products to meet customer needs for varying mount and interface requirements. Please stop by booth #628 for demonstrations and additional information. Information for the I/ITSEC conference can be found at www.iitsec.org.

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. We specialize in the design, development, and manufacture of state-of-the-art high-resolution wide field of view head-worn displays and vision systems. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. To learn more please visit www.visionproducts.llc.

About Polhemus

Polhemus engineers and manufactures specialized 6DOF magnetic motion trackers delivering drift-free, high precision position and orientation measurements. Our systems track pilot line-of-sight, warrior posture and movement, and simulated military equipment to maintain the utmost simulation fidelity. Learn more please at www.polhemus.com.

About CATI

CATI Training Systems is a leader in innovative image generator & simulation solutions and will be in Booth #2572. CATI provides the aviation industry with cutting edge simulation training solutions. CATI’s X-IG® Image Generator is a COTS solution, providing high-fidelity visualization for military and commercial flight simulation training devices. Learn more at www.catinet.com.

