Visible Announces New Cohort for the 2020 Visible Connect Accelerator Program

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Visible , the first all-digital wireless carrier in the U.S., announced today the participants of its third annual Visible Connect accelerator program in partnership with Uncharted , a Denver-based social impact accelerator. Visible Connect is a nine-month accelerator program that provides capital, technical support, and mentorship to six early-stage nonprofits that are using mobile technology as a vehicle for positive change within their communities.

The 2020-2021 cohort consists of nonprofits tackling critical social issues, including racial equity, mental health, and civic action. The selected organizations include:

Ameelio ( New Haven, CT ): Using technology to connect families and organizations to incarcerated people across the nation — for free.

College to Congress ( Washington, DC ): A nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive and effective Congress by empowering the next generation of public servants.

Food Connect ( Philadelphia, PA ): Leveraging smart technology to bridge the gap between surplus food and hunger.

Movers and Shakers ( New York, NY ): Using augmented reality to write Black and Brown narratives into American curricula.

Okayso ( New York, NY ): Building a world where young people can live authentically as themselves by using technology to connect teens with questions about sex and identity to experts who provide support and information.

Trans Lifeline ( Oakland, CA ): A trans-led organization that connects trans people to the community, support, and resources they need to survive and thrive.

“As we go into our third year of Visible Connect, we know many of these nonprofits are leaning into mobile technology as a way to serve their communities amidst new social, political and public health concerns,” said Miguel Quiroga, CEO of Visible. “We will leverage all of our resources and knowledge to provide these founders with the tools they need to continue to scale their organizations and maximize impact during these unprecedented times.”

As part of the Visible Connect Accelerator Program, the six selected nonprofits will each receive a $15,000 unrestricted financial grant in addition to free mobile devices and service for one year on Visible’s network. Visible will also provide direct leadership coaching and mentorship via 1:1 meetings, a 5-day virtual summit, and more to help founders scale their organizations. Visible’s leaders and employees will help provide technological insight, marketing advice, and infrastructure support.

“At Visible, we’ve been passionate about our commitment to social good since day one,” said Meagan Dorsch, Head of Social Good at Visible. “We recognize that our employees possess invaluable skills and experiences that can assist these organizations as they grow their tech-fueled mission. We look forward to sharing our time and passion with this year’s cohort, and to continuing our collective mission of using mobile technology for good.”

To date, Visible Connect has impacted over 5.5M lives and supported over 15 nonprofits. More information about the nonprofits participating in Year Three of Visible Connect can be found at www.visible.com/connect .

