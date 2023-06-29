Virtual Reality Market to grow by USD 181,340.96 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by CXR Agency and Firsthand Technology Inc. – Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the virtual reality market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 181,340.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 60.65% during the forecast period The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing product launches are notably driving virtual reality market growth. Vendors are focusing on developing high-tech AR and VR products, like smart glasses, headsets, and software platforms. To diversify their product lines and expand sales, they are presenting new products. The introduction of multiple new products is expected to drive market expansion. For Instance, in July 2021, a virtual reality stadium called Virtex Stadium was made available, enabling fans to watch games with their friends from the center of the field. The launch overlaps with the advancement in e-sports’ popularity and the improvement in consumer virtual reality hardware’s performance and affordability. Therefore, due to such product launches, the global market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 360 Labs LLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., CXR Agency, Firsthand Technology Inc., Groove Jones LLC, HTC Corp., Innowise Group, KONCEPT VR LLC, Manus Technologies Group B.V., Marxent Labs LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Retinad, The Ninehertz, Unity Software Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

CXR Agency – The company offers virtual reality such as VR headsets and glasses.

Firsthand Technology Inc. – The company offers virtual reality such as Vive VR headset.

Alphabet Inc. – The company offers virtual reality such as Youtube VR and Earth VR.

Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The introduction of 360-degree videos is a major trend in the virtual reality market. The advancements in 360-degree cameras have significantly accelerated the transition from static 2D virtual images to real-time 360-degree virtual videos. The students can take high-resolution photos or videos of their field trips thanks to the 360-degree cameras. Additionally, these videos can be used to create virtual reality content, which can then be turned into digital simulations. However, educators can create virtual reality course content by utilizing more user-friendly features like live streaming and video stitching brought about by recent advancements in 360-degree cameras. In addition, live-streaming content in 2K resolution while simultaneously editing and sharing content is possible with the camera. The production and design of high-quality virtual reality content is becoming increasingly dependent on the ever-evolving 360-degree cameras. As a result, it is anticipated that the global market will gain importance over the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The requirement for high-speed Internet and computation power is the significant challenge hindering the virtual reality market growth. Problems with the integration of processes and infrastructure are the primary obstacle preventing the market from expanding. For effective implementation, virtual reality solutions should have access to high-speed, high-bandwidth internet. System downtime and decreased productivity in the workplace can result from any issue, including a slow network, insufficient electricity, or connectivity issues. This is a significant obstacle to the successful implementation of advanced systems by various businesses, particularly in developing nations. The various configurations of virtual reality technologies exacerbate a highly heterogeneous information technology environment. These integration glitches are expected to cause interoperability issues for customers. Furthermore, new interoperability issues are brought about by any upgrades to virtual reality systems. As a result, augmented and virtual reality cannot be used in healthcare due to a number of infrastructure and system integration issues. As a result, the demand for fast internet will stifle the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Virtual Reality Market is segmented as below:

Component

Hardware



Software

End-user

Enterprise



Consumer

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The VR market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Virtual reality technology is being used by educators in more academic fields to provide higher-quality instruction. For instance, students now have the chance to fully engage themselves in the world of virtual reality technology thanks to the introduction of virtual reality in education. The use of technology also facilitates educators to provide less expensive lessons to students that are more visually attractive and interesting. Virtual reality hardware is also being used more often in the gaming sector. For instance, in order to give customers a high-quality virtual reality experience that permits users to engage themselves in the gaming world with a variety of experiences. Therefore, due to these factors, the hardware segment of the global market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual reality market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual reality market vendors

Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 181,340.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 39.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360 Labs LLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., CXR Agency, Firsthand Technology Inc., Groove Jones LLC, HTC Corp., Innowise Group, KONCEPT VR LLC, Manus Technologies Group B.V., Marxent Labs LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Retinad, The Ninehertz, Unity Software Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

