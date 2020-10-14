Virtual Reality Brings the Future of Shoulder Arthroplasty to Surgeons with Catalyst OrthoScience, Immertec Technologies

Catalyst OrthoScience and Immertec Present VR Surgical Training Lab for Surgeon Education

NAPLES, Fla. & TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CatalystOrtho–With the ongoing pandemic affecting in-person meetings and travel, two companies worked to bring surgeon training into the future using virtual reality (VR). Catalyst OrthoScience Inc. (Catalyst), a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, presented a training lab for surgeons across the country using Immertec’s proprietary VR platform Medoptic.

The VR lab came as part of a virtual symposium hosted by Catalyst OrthoScience with leading shoulder surgeons as faculty, including:

William N. Levine, MD, Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY;

J. Michael Wiater, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Program Director for the Residency and Fellowship programs at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Rochester, Mich.; and

Anand Murthi, MD, Chief of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Department of Orthopaedics and Director, Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship and Research at MedStar Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Md.

The faculty guided remote attendees through presentations and panel discussions on a virtual platform before moving to a real-time surgical lab setting in VR to illustrate the surgical procedure.

“We’ve engineered a new paradigm for stemless total shoulder arthroplasty with the Catalyst CSR™ Total Shoulder System, which offers innovative, anatomic implants; smart, streamlined instrumentation in a single tray; and a bone-preserving and tissue-sparing technique,” said Brian Hutchison, Catalyst chairman and CEO. “When surgeons see the system in surgery, the benefits for their patients become very clear. Using Immertec’s VR platform was a cutting-edge way to introduce our cutting-edge technology to these surgeons.”

During the surgery, participants entered the surgical lab via VR headsets, giving them the opportunity to be “in the room” with the faculty. Participants could access multiple camera views and angles of the procedure. Attendees could clearly see the benefits of the Catalyst CSR system in a total shoulder arthroplasty procedure.

“Ongoing surgeon education is essential and during this time of limited travel, online and virtual technologies have enabled us to bring surgeons together,” said Dr. Levine.

“The Immertec virtual reality surgical learning lab is the next best thing to being there,” said Dr. Wiater. “Surgeons are able to view the surgery live in 3D, interact with the surgeon and ask questions real time. Multiple screens allow the surgeon to view the surgery up close or from a distance to see the retractor placement, while other windows that can be enlarged and moved around show a running animated technique video loop and the instrument tray.”

“During this time of travel bans and a pandemic, education must continue,” said Dr. Murthi. “With Immertec technology surgeons can ‘travel’ to the operating room and become one with the surgical procedure, participating in real time discussion, questions and conversations. It’s the next best thing to being there from the comfort of your home or office.”

“Through the use of virtual technology, we can access top surgeon faculty from across the country and put them in the ‘same room’ together,” said David Puckett, PA-C, director of medical education for Catalyst. “This technology enabled us to bring our symposium to our surgeon customers wherever they were. Our event participants joined us from their homes, from their offices, and we even had one attendee who was able to relax poolside while wearing his VR headset.”

About Catalyst OrthoScience Inc.

Catalyst OrthoScience develops innovative medical solutions that make orthopedic surgery less invasive and more efficient for both surgeons and patients. Catalyst was founded in 2014 by orthopedic surgeon Steven Goldberg, M.D., who saw the need to make shoulder replacement surgery less invasive and give patients a more natural-feeling shoulder after surgery.

The Catalyst CSR Total Shoulder System is unique, offering precision and accuracy in shoulder restoration while preserving the patient’s bone and soft tissue. The Catalyst CSR is a single-tray, bone-preserving total shoulder arthroplasty system containing a precision elliptical humeral head and less invasive glenoid component, using patented instrumentation designed for consistent anatomic joint line restoration and glenoid insertion. The Catalyst CSR system can be used in both inpatient and outpatient settings and was cleared for use by the FDA in 2016.

Catalyst OrthoScience has a growing portfolio of U.S. patents with several more pending nationally and internationally. The company is headquartered in Naples, Fla., and its products are available across the U.S. For additional information on the company, please visit www.CatalystOrtho.com.

About Immertec

Founded in 2017 and based in Tampa, Florida, Immertec is an award-winning technology startup that’s pushing the limits of what is possible in virtual health. The company’s real-time VR platform allows surgeons to instantly train on new medical devices, learn modern surgical procedures and collaborate on surgical cases from anywhere. By changing the way surgeons train and connect, Immertec is promoting a world where all people have access to the highest standard of care regardless of physical location, economic status, or nationality. For more information, visit https://immertec.com.

