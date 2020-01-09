VirTrial Wins Digital Health Solutions Category in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Clinicaltrials—VirTrial announced today that it has been selected as a winner in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. VirTrial was recognized as the winner of the Digital Health Solutions category.

The company was selected for its industry leading Virtual Care Management (VCM) program. The program is a new breed of telemedicine platform customized specifically for hybrid decentralized clinical trials (DCT) in the clinical research industry. It combines video, text, and email to offer convenience to patients, thereby increasing patient recruitment and retention. The end result is improved outcomes, saving pharmaceutical companies time and money getting medications to market faster.

All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. Finalists’ applications were reviewed and judged by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies, including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development & Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture’s Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex Company.

“VirTrial is committed to improving the clinical research process by enabling innovative technological solutions to solve long-standing industry challenges,” said VirTrial CEO Mark Hanley. “Our entire management team has spent years in the clinical research industry and we stay closely connected to the community to understand their evolving needs. I’m honored that our program was recognized by FierceBiotech and FiercePharma for our best in class telemedicine solution.”

Winners are profiled in the 2019 Innovation Report published by FierceHealthcare.

About VirTrial

VirTrial is a telemedicine company providing a stable, long-standing virtual care management (VCM) platform to transform the clinical trial industry. The platform combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of visits to be conducted virtually creating a hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Android, Apple, tablet, computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure cloud-based environment and is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly.

To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com

