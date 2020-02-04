VirTrial Expands Internationally with a Fully Scalable Global Telemedicine Platform and a 31 Country Network of Virtual Trial Capable Research Sites

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Clinicaltrials—VirTrial today announced its international expansion with a newly appointed International Director of Business Development, a network of virtual trial capable research sites across 31 countries, policies supporting GDPR compliance, and product enhancements that support language translation into any left to right reading language.

Recognizing the need to support VirTrial’s customers around the globe, Emil Hoeck has been named International Director of Business Development and will be based in Denmark. Hoeck’s CRO and site background makes him an ideal candidate to manage company interests abroad including strategic customer and site relationships across Europe and new international partnerships.

VirTrial’s Virtual Care Management (VCM) platform is HIPAA, HITECH and Privacy Shield Compliant and VirTrial has implemented policies to support GDPR compliance. The mobile app and web interface can be translated and displayed into any left to right reading language worldwide.

“Clinical research requires collaboration at a global level and the ability to recruit a diverse representation of patients from around the world,” said Mark Hanley, VirTrial CEO. “Our VCM platform and network of trained research professionals provide a unique opportunity for sponsors and CROs to develop more expansive studies than what has been possible in the past.”

VirTrial provides free ‘Virtual Trial Capable’ training for any interested clinical research site globally and has certified more than 1000 clinical research professionals across 31 countries.

About VirTrial

VirTrial is a telemedicine company providing a stable, long-standing virtual care management (VCM) platform to transform the clinical trial industry. The platform combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient centric Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of visits to be conducted virtually creating a hybrid model. This model is ideally suited for Phase III/Phase IV trials where patient compliance can be assessed from any location. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Android, Apple, tablet, computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure cloud-based environment and is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly.

To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com

