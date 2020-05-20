VirBELA Joins Forces with Appreciated Media to Build Virtual Film Studio

Pinnacle Virtual Film Studios will revolutionize the way the entertainment industry operates

La Jolla, California and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2020) – VirBELA, an immersive technology platform for business, events and education, and Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTC Pink: WDRFF), a multi-faceted entertainment company, today announced a partnership to build a customizable virtual film studio, Pinnacle Virtual Film Studios. Through this partnership, VirBELA and Appreciated Media are working together to develop a platform that will transform the traditional film studio back lot and make Pinnacle Virtual Film Studios a premier location for delivering content without the need for travel or physical contact.

This virtual experience will revolutionize how producers, directors, writers and actors present their projects and their talent to film, television and music companies. As a part of Pinnacle Virtual Film Studios, there will be production/office spaces, also known as bungalows, for over 50 independent film and television companies that are lining up to work with other film and television producers and collaborators, to present and screen their projects. This virtual film studio will also offer a safe place where members can learn, grow and collaborate, like they would in a physical office.

“We are so excited to collaborate with VirBELA and their team to develop the first-ever ‘Virtual Film Studio,'” said Stephen Brown, CEO of Appreciated Media. “VirBELA’s platform and their robust features are perfect for Pinnacle, a division of Appreciated Media, to integrate the virtual film studio that we have been developing. There are many potential points of revenue within the virtual studio, and now with this partnership, we hope that it will be up and running within the next 60 days.”

Pinnacle Film Studio is coming at a critical time for the film industry, which is facing a $5 billion loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This new offering from VirBELA and Appreciated Media will offer tremendous value to the entertainment industry, providing unprecedented savings while still delivering the highest level of content in film, music, television and theatrical performances.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Appreciated Media a safe platform and community to continue their business,” said VirBELA Founder and President Alex Howland. “VirBELA allows businesses like Appreciated Media to continue to serve their community of producers, directors, writers and actors to learn, grow and collaborate in a safer environment while helping to minimize person-to-person contact.”

Some design elements of Pinnacle Virtual Film Studios will feature an old Hollywood-themed space. In addition, there will be a modern Hollywood feel throughout the bungalows, where film and television companies will conduct private interviews with the producers, writers and stars of their upcoming projects.

About VirBELA and eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns VirBELA and eXp Realty. VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 29,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

About Appreciated Media



Appreciated Media is a publicly traded, multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver (TSXV: AMH) (OTC Pink: WDRFF). The Appreciated Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of entertainment delivery platforms and is fast becoming a global top-tier entertainment company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” statements that an action or event “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Appreciated Media and VirBELA‘s control and Appreciated Media and VirBELA‘s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Although Appreciated Media and VirBELA believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither Appreciated Media nor VirBELA can guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today’s date and Appreciated Media and VirBELA undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company’s documents filed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

