ViewSonic Unveils ColorPro VP76 Series of Professional Monitors with an Extended ColorPro Wheel

The VP2776 Features QHD Resolution, ICCSync Color Matching Technology; The ColorPro Wheel Offers Instant, Comprehensive Color Control

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ColorPro—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewSonic® ColorPro™ VP76 series of professional-grade monitors. The first monitor from the VP76 series to be launched is the ColorPro VP2776, a 27-inch monitor engineered for precise color and amazing visual performance. With Nano IPS technology, 98% DCI-P3 capability and QHD (2560×1440) resolution, the VP2776 delivers stunning colors, meeting the demands of visual content professionals.

The exclusive ColorPro Wheel is an external device that includes a built-in color calibrator for long-term color accuracy and a wide Mac-compatible color gamut. It provides creators with instant access to Adobe Photoshop and Capture One editing software, color calibration and control of OSD settings at the user’s fingertips. The monitor features VESA DisplayHDR 400 and is Pantone-validated. It is factory calibrated to deliver an amazing Delta E<2 value and includes a detailed calibration report for DCI-P3, sRGB, Rec. 709 and uniformity color space. A speedy refresh rate of 165Hz ensures every frame is crisp and fine details are captured. The monitor comes with USB-C connectivity and 90W of power delivery, along with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and audio-out ports.

“With the ColorPro VP2776, ViewSonic is taking color accuracy and creator-centric production and design to the next level,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “There’s an integrated color uniformity function that ensures consistent color and luminance across the screen, meaning the user gets full screen-wide true color from edge to edge, corner to corner, every time.* The VP2776 is packed with features that give creators the color spectrum accuracy, levels of detail and smooth responsiveness for a remarkable experience.”

ColorPro VP2776

– 27-inch Nano IPS monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution



– VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Pantone-validated color accuracy



– Exclusive ColorPro Wheel for instant access to compatible Adobe Create Suite and Capture One editing software, color calibration and OSD settings



– 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and ICCSync Color Matching technology



– Super-fast refresh rate of 165Hz and 90W power delivery with USB-C port



– G Sync compatible



– Available: May 2022 for an estimated street price of $799.99* [USD]

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Color uniformity function works within the following color spaces: Adobe RGB, sRGB, DCI-P3, EBU, SMPTE-C and REC709

Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Joey Lee



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [U.S.]



T: 310-592-1712



E: [email protected]

Caroline McGrath



CMM Communications for ViewSonic [Canada]



T: 416-972-1642



E: [email protected]

Nury Lavandier



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [Latin America]



T: 305-491-0530



E: [email protected]