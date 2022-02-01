ViewSonic to Highlight Latest Collaboration Solutions for Hybrid Environments at InfoComm 2022

ViewSonic’s New Display Solutions Provide Integrated Software, Hardware and Services Designed to Advance Today’s Remote, Physical and Virtual Environments

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, showcases its latest collaboration solutions at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, June 8-10, 2022. ViewSonic will highlight a wide range of displays, from next-generation ViewBoard® interactive touchscreens for classrooms and meeting rooms to enterprise-centric conferencing solutions such as a new 4K webcam, as well as portable monitors for hybrid workspaces, and gaming monitors for esports arenas. The new display solutions are designed with integrated software, hardware and services designed to advance today's remote, physical, and virtual environments.

With a wide range of visual solutions that accommodate the fluidity of today’s hybrid environments, ViewSonic is showcasing large format commercial displays for communications and messaging, interactive displays to facilitate collaboration among teams, and budget-friendly projectors for classrooms and smaller meeting rooms. Other solutions that can assist the evolving needs of ProAV partners and their customers include professional-grade monitors for color-sensitive projects and smaller touch displays that can expand digital workspaces or be used as a second monitor.

“Because hybrid environments are fluid, businesses are finding that fixed plans or ‘one size fits all’ strategies no longer apply,” said Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic. “Products and services must evolve to meet the changing needs of these new environments. ViewSonic has developed display tools and solutions that can fit these ever-changing environments. Our AV partners want products that are adaptable to their customers’ needs and enable them to grow their business. Together with our partners, we can meet the demands of evolving hybrid settings, from seamless connectivity to interactive tools that allow people to collaborate and communicate, whether in the office, classroom, at home or on the road, or a combination of all of these. With integrated software, service, and best-in-class support, we’re helping our partners drive growth.”

NEW at InfoComm 2022:

View Board® IFP62 Series Interactive Displays

Native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution

Bezel-less PCAP (projected capacitive) touchscreen provides a natural and responsive handwriting experience

USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories

Integrated 2.1 sound system (2x 12W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)

Built-in MEMS microphone array with noise cancellation capabilities

Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement

Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts

ViewBoard® IFP52 Series Interactive Displays

Native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution

Integrated 45W sound bar (2x 15W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)

Built-in microphone array with audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities and front-facing connectivity ports

USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories

Enhanced user interface for access to Side Tool Bars to easily call-up shortcut menus and access to On-Screen Display

Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement

Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts

TAA compliance available on select models

Commercial Display CDE12 Series

Wireless presentation displays with native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution

Linux Kernel-base operating system [ViewSonic EMBEDDED Signage Platform (VESP)] to simplify installation and management

2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory to play multimedia from internal storage

USB-C with up to 15W of power delivery for charging your accessories

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, HDMI-ARC, USB-C/A, VGA, RS232 and RJ45

Comes with ViewBoard Cast™ screen sharing software

myViewBoard Display software enables on-site and online users to participate in conferences and share content remotely

Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts

ID2456 Touch Display

Multifunctional 24-inch touch display with native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

Projected capacitive [PCAP] touch and palm rejection technologies

Works with MPP2.0 [Microsoft Pen Protocol] active pens with 4096 pressure sensitivity for precision and accuracy

Sleek, bezel-less design and weight of five pounds ensures transportability

USB-C connectivity for single-cable solution; delivers 90W of power to charge other devices

Advanced ergonomics with a built-in kickstand allows for 15–70-degree adjustment

Compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome, and Mac OS

VB-CAM-201 Video Conferencing Camera

All-in-one video conferencing camera with native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution

Motorized 120-degree ultra-wide lens; Advanced lens technology delivers automatic shutter speed, saturation, and white balance

5x digital zoom; Auto-focus framing; voice tracking technology

Built-in 8W speaker and a beamforming four-microphone array; Integrated 3A audio technology offers noise reduction, echo cancellation and automatic gain control

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0, USB-C/A and RJ45

Compatible with most video conferencing solutions including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, among others

LS550WH Short-Throw LED Projector

LED-based projector with native WXGA (1280×800) resolution at 3,000 LED lumens/2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness

New generation LED technology-based projector; RGB LED light source enhances brightness*

0.49 short-throw lens; installation friendly features including 360-degree tilt angle projection

IP5X sealed optical engine

125% Rec.709 color accuracy with Cinema SuperColor+ technology for vivid color reproduction

Connectivity options include: HDMI 1.4/HDCP 1.4, RS232

Comprehensive LAN control; integration with Crestron, AMX, Extron and ViewSonic® vController™ network management tools

ColorPro VP2776 Monitor

27-inch monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution

VESA DisplayHDR 400; Pantone Validated; Nano IPS technology and 98% DCI-P3 capability for precise color performance

Exclusive ColorPro™ Wheel external device with built-in color calibrator for long-term color accuracy and wide Mac-compatible color gamut

ColorPro Wheel provides control of OSD settings and can be used with Adobe Photoshop and Capture One editing software

165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility

Connectivity options include: USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0, USB-A/B and DisplayPort

ColorPro VP16-OLED Portable Monitor

Portable 15.6-inch OLED monitor with native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time; 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Super slim and compact design; lightweight for easy portability, with a magnetic screen cover that doubles as a monitor hood for an instant darkroom.

Two USB-C port for quick and easy transmission of audio and video

Integrated flexible stand to adjust viewing angles and height

Available Q4 2022

See all the products showcased at InfoComm in the ViewSonic press room. For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

