ViewSonic to Highlight Latest Collaboration Solutions for Hybrid Environments at InfoComm 2022
ViewSonic’s New Display Solutions Provide Integrated Software, Hardware and Services Designed to Advance Today’s Remote, Physical and Virtual Environments
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Collaboration—InfoComm Booth #N2612 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, showcases its latest collaboration solutions at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, June 8-10, 2022. ViewSonic will highlight a wide range of displays, from next-generation ViewBoard® interactive touchscreens for classrooms and meeting rooms to enterprise-centric conferencing solutions such as a new 4K webcam, as well as portable monitors for hybrid workspaces, and gaming monitors for esports arenas. The new display solutions are designed with integrated software, hardware and services designed to advance today’s remote, physical, and virtual environments.
With a wide range of visual solutions that accommodate the fluidity of today’s hybrid environments, ViewSonic is showcasing large format commercial displays for communications and messaging, interactive displays to facilitate collaboration among teams, and budget-friendly projectors for classrooms and smaller meeting rooms. Other solutions that can assist the evolving needs of ProAV partners and their customers include professional-grade monitors for color-sensitive projects and smaller touch displays that can expand digital workspaces or be used as a second monitor.
“Because hybrid environments are fluid, businesses are finding that fixed plans or ‘one size fits all’ strategies no longer apply,” said Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic. “Products and services must evolve to meet the changing needs of these new environments. ViewSonic has developed display tools and solutions that can fit these ever-changing environments. Our AV partners want products that are adaptable to their customers’ needs and enable them to grow their business. Together with our partners, we can meet the demands of evolving hybrid settings, from seamless connectivity to interactive tools that allow people to collaborate and communicate, whether in the office, classroom, at home or on the road, or a combination of all of these. With integrated software, service, and best-in-class support, we’re helping our partners drive growth.”
NEW at InfoComm 2022:
View Board® IFP62 Series Interactive Displays
- Native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution
- Bezel-less PCAP (projected capacitive) touchscreen provides a natural and responsive handwriting experience
- USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories
- Integrated 2.1 sound system (2x 12W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)
- Built-in MEMS microphone array with noise cancellation capabilities
- Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement
- Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts
ViewBoard® IFP52 Series Interactive Displays
- Native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution
- Integrated 45W sound bar (2x 15W front-facing speakers and 1x 15W subwoofer)
- Built-in microphone array with audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities and front-facing connectivity ports
- USB-C with up to 65W of power delivery for charging your accessories
- Enhanced user interface for access to Side Tool Bars to easily call-up shortcut menus and access to On-Screen Display
- Comes with myViewBoard™ and ViewBoard Cast™ software for interactivity, collaboration, communication, and engagement
- Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts
- TAA compliance available on select models
Commercial Display CDE12 Series
- Wireless presentation displays with native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution
- Linux Kernel-base operating system [ViewSonic EMBEDDED Signage Platform (VESP)] to simplify installation and management
- 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory to play multimedia from internal storage
- USB-C with up to 15W of power delivery for charging your accessories
- Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, HDMI-ARC, USB-C/A, VGA, RS232 and RJ45
- Comes with ViewBoard Cast™ screen sharing software
- myViewBoard Display software enables on-site and online users to participate in conferences and share content remotely
- Cloud-based myViewBoard Manager™ allows for remote monitoring, managing apps and pushing out broadcasts
ID2456 Touch Display
- Multifunctional 24-inch touch display with native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution
- Projected capacitive [PCAP] touch and palm rejection technologies
- Works with MPP2.0 [Microsoft Pen Protocol] active pens with 4096 pressure sensitivity for precision and accuracy
- Sleek, bezel-less design and weight of five pounds ensures transportability
- USB-C connectivity for single-cable solution; delivers 90W of power to charge other devices
- Advanced ergonomics with a built-in kickstand allows for 15–70-degree adjustment
- Compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome, and Mac OS
VB-CAM-201 Video Conferencing Camera
- All-in-one video conferencing camera with native 4K Ultra HD (3480×2160) resolution
- Motorized 120-degree ultra-wide lens; Advanced lens technology delivers automatic shutter speed, saturation, and white balance
- 5x digital zoom; Auto-focus framing; voice tracking technology
- Built-in 8W speaker and a beamforming four-microphone array; Integrated 3A audio technology offers noise reduction, echo cancellation and automatic gain control
- Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0, USB-C/A and RJ45
- Compatible with most video conferencing solutions including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, among others
LS550WH Short-Throw LED Projector
- LED-based projector with native WXGA (1280×800) resolution at 3,000 LED lumens/2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness
- New generation LED technology-based projector; RGB LED light source enhances brightness*
- 0.49 short-throw lens; installation friendly features including 360-degree tilt angle projection
- IP5X sealed optical engine
- 125% Rec.709 color accuracy with Cinema SuperColor+ technology for vivid color reproduction
- Connectivity options include: HDMI 1.4/HDCP 1.4, RS232
- Comprehensive LAN control; integration with Crestron, AMX, Extron and ViewSonic® vController™ network management tools
ColorPro VP2776 Monitor
- 27-inch monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution
- VESA DisplayHDR 400; Pantone Validated; Nano IPS technology and 98% DCI-P3 capability for precise color performance
- Exclusive ColorPro™ Wheel external device with built-in color calibrator for long-term color accuracy and wide Mac-compatible color gamut
- ColorPro Wheel provides control of OSD settings and can be used with Adobe Photoshop and Capture One editing software
- 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility
- Connectivity options include: USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0, USB-A/B and DisplayPort
ColorPro VP16-OLED Portable Monitor
- Portable 15.6-inch OLED monitor with native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time; 100% DCI-P3 coverage
- Super slim and compact design; lightweight for easy portability, with a magnetic screen cover that doubles as a monitor hood for an instant darkroom.
- Two USB-C port for quick and easy transmission of audio and video
- Integrated flexible stand to adjust viewing angles and height
- Available Q4 2022
See all the products showcased at InfoComm in the ViewSonic press room. For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
About ViewSonic
Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.
*Light source lifespan may vary based on actual usage and other factors. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.
