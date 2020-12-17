ViewSonic Partners with TÜV SÜD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors

BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and TÜV SÜD, the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, announced the world’s first TÜV SÜD testing of a color blindness feature in monitors and have set a new test method for the electronics industry. ViewSonic’s color blindness feature consists of two modes – a color filter mode for color vision deficiency (CVD) users and a simulation mode for creators to deliver a color blindness friendly experience. This feature is available in ViewSonic’s professional ColorPro™ models VP2468a, VP2768a and VP3481a monitors.

“ViewSonic is happy to partner with TÜV SÜD in developing this groundbreaking testing together. We are proud of the strides we have made in enhancing the user experience in the new world of high definition visual media,” said Bonny Cheng, COO at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic’s vision for the ColorPro series not only includes accurate color representation, but also helps and assists with the multimedia accessibility for CVD users. TÜV SÜD conducted rigorous tests on ViewSonic’s color blindness features, including color recognition confirmation, color filter software and color simulation with the aim of establishing a high-quality testing method for the industry.”

“TÜV SÜD is focused on providing safety, security and sustainability solutions within organizations. TÜV SÜD and ViewSonic have taken the lead to define a new set of testing methods for the compatibility of monitors with color vision deficiency features. This revolutionary approach helps ensure that user enhancement is being accurately evaluated. It is a first for any monitor brand. We were happy to work with our partner ViewSonic on such a groundbreaking feature,” said Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division.

CVD test subjects were selected by TÜV SÜD, using the Munsell 100 Hue Test that identifies the zones of color confusion (Protanopia, Deuteranopia or Tritanopia). The subjects then tested ViewSonic’s monitors and the exclusive color blindness software. Compared to the traditional approach which only alters the overall combination of colors, ViewSonic’s color blindness feature’s algorithm alters most of the colors that are not identifiable by CVD users. The test result showed ViewSonic’s color blindness feature improved the ability of the CVD subjects to successfully identify color differences from 70-75% (on average) to 90%.

Creating a Color Blindness Friendly Experience

The color filter mode caters to users with CVD to help them identify images with enhanced color visibility. The CVD user can activate the color filter function via vDisplayManager and choose between two levels, the normal Color Filter, and the Advanced setting filter. Both levels assist CVD users in customizing the display to enhance color visibility and identify a wide range of colored graphics more accurately. The Advanced setting filter can also be used to change the contrast level and set the best filters for the user’s most comfortable viewing experience.

The color blindness simulation mode allows graphic designers to envisage their creations as it would be seen by a CVD user and adjust accordingly. This innovative technology benefits creators, designers, teachers, especially in preschool, as well as CVD users. CVD users can have a more friendly viewing experience as the content is created with the simulation mode.

The color blindness feature is now available in ViewSonic’s professional ColorPro monitor series – VP2468a, VP2768a and VP3481a. The ColorPro series serves as the ideal solution for creative work, such as photography, design, and video editing. They deliver color-accurate, true-to-life images with industry color standards including sRGB, calibration, and uniformity.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.

