ViewSonic Launches Newest 4K ColorPro Monitor with Fogra Certification and Pantone Validation

The VP2786-4K Features ColorPro Sense Software and Integrated ColorPro Wheel for Instant, Comprehensive Color Control

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ColorPro—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the ViewSonic® ColorPro™ VP2786-4K professional monitor. The VP2786-4K is a Fogra-certified and Pantone® validated 27-inch monitor designed for amazing visual performance and color accuracy. With native 4K Ultra HD resolution, 100% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 capability, the VP2786 delivers extraordinary, true-to-life colors, exceeding expectations of professional content creators.

The VP2786-4K is tailored with the new ColorPro Sense software, which automatically suggests color combinations from Pantone’s color library. The monitor also comes equipped with the ColorPro Wheel, an external device that includes a built-in color calibrator for long-term color accuracy and a wide Mac-compatible color gamut. The ColorPro Wheel provides users with instant access to Adobe Photoshop and Capture One editing software, color calibration and control of OSD settings at the user’s fingertips.

“At ViewSonic, we’re always focused on giving creators the tools and solutions to make their work exceptional,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “With the ColorPro VP2786-4K, we can offer a creator-centric monitor that will provide the color accuracy for their design work, whether in print or digital. With both Fogra certification and Pantone validation, this monitor is packed with the features that can make their creations even better.”

The VP2786-4K comes with USB-C connectivity and 90W of power delivery, along with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B, micro-USB and audio-out ports. It is factory calibrated to deliver an amazing Delta E<2 value and includes a detailed calibration report for DCI-P3, sRGB, Rec. 709 and uniformity color space.

ColorPro VP2786-4K

27-inch Nano IPS monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution

Fogra certified and Pantone validated for color accuracy in print and digital mediums

ColorPro Sense software which automatically suggests color combinations from Pantone’s color library

Exclusive ColorPro Wheel for instant access to compatible Adobe PhotoShop and Capture One editing software, color calibration and OSD settings

100% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 capability; Factory calibrated at Delta E>2

Easy-to-attach magnetic hood to reduce screen reflection and glare

Available: September 2022 for an estimated street price of $1,004.00* [USD]

