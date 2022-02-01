ViewSonic Introduces Premium Line of Wireless Presentation Digital Displays with Advanced Connectivity and Capability

ViewSonic’s Most Connect Display Yet, the CDE30 Displays Provide Always-on Numerous Ways to Connect and Share Content

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the CDE30 series of digital displays. Offered in multiple sizes, from 43- to 98-inches, the CDE30 displays feature 4K Ultra HD resolution, centralized control device management and a powerful secured embedded platform to streamline presentations and numerous ways to communicate, whether in-person or remote.

The CDE30 series of digital displays deliver high brightness and AV control system interoperability. Integrated ViewBoard Cast™ screen sharing software and myViewBoard® Display app allows up to four participants to connect and share content, regardless of operating system. The secured embedded platform ensures smooth content playback without the need for a PC or media player, making it simple to install and maintain. All CDE30 series of displays are Crestron Connected®, Extron and AMX certified for seamless integration.

“The CDE30 series is ViewSonic’s most connected line of displays yet with HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.0 output, USB-C direct connectivity, wired and wireless casting, local and remote display management, and certified AV control system interoperability. Designed for enterprise and education, this line offers easy content sharing capabilities,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “These displays ensure unified integration and management through an easy-to-use web-based application, myViewBoard Manager, with a centralized dashboard to maintain all the displays.”

CDE4330 / CDE5530 / CDE6530 / CDE7530 / CDE8630 / CDE9830

Native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution; 25% high haze anti-glare glass treatment for exceptionally bright and sharp image quality

Reliable 24/7 operation rating and high brightness ranges from 450-500 cd/m2

Versatile installation in landscape or portrait mode with video wall configuration out-of-the box, up to 9-screen tiles (3×3) without an external HDMI matrix

Integrated ViewBoard Cast screen sharing software; web-based myViewBoard Display app for up to four participants

Operating system agnostic: compatible with Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, Android and iOS)

Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.1 (input) and HDMI 2.0 (output), HDCP 2.2, USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, USB Type A, RJ45 LAN port, RS232, Intel OPS slot-in on selected models, and integrated Wi-Fi/Bluetooth slot compatible with optional VB-WIFI-001 module

Crestron Connected, Extron and AMX certified for integration and automated control

Available: Now for estimated street prices of: CDE4330: $699.99 CDE5530: $949.99 CDE6530: $1,299.99 CDE7530 $1,899.99 CDE8630: $2,799.99 CDE9830: $6,499.99



