ViewSonic Expands Workspace Functionality with New Touch Display Designed to Enhance Productivity

The ID2456 Includes PCAP, MPP2.0 Pen, and Palm Rejection Technologies, 120% sRGB Color Gamut Coverage and USB-C Connectivity

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Collaboration—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ID2456 Touch Display, designed to optimize communication and collaboration. The ViewSonic® ID2456 touch display is a multifunctional 24-inch display with projected capacitive [PCAP] touch and Palm Rejection technologies and works with Microsoft Pen Protocol [MPP2.0] active pens to deliver pinpoint accuracy when writing or drawing.

The 24-inch ID2456 features native 1080p Full HD resolution and is Pantone Validated with a 120% sRGB color gamut for stunning color and image reproduction. The panel provides smooth and responsive touch and pen tracking, along with amazing screen performance. The USB-C connectivity allows users a single-cable solution to connect to other devices, as well as delivering 90W of power. Other connectivity options include USB-A/B, HDMI, VGA and Audio in/out.

“We developed the ID2456 touch display to assist in expanding workspaces and boost productivity in today’s hybrid work and school environments,” said Sean Liu, product manager at ViewSonic. “It can be used as a podium display to control presentations projected on big screens or a second work-from-home monitor for enhancing virtual meetings. The USB-C connectivity offers a single-cable plug-and-play solution for laptops and Chromebooks, while the HDMI output enables easy screen mirroring or extended desktop functionality.”

The MPP2.0 rechargeable pen is compatible with all devices that support Microsoft Pen Protocol for a natural and intuitive experience. The included magnetic stylus pen has a 4096-pressure sensitivity and +/- 50-degree tilt that allows users to write or draw on screen with precision and attaches to the ID2456 magnetic bezel for secure storage.

ID2456 Touch Monitor

– Multifunctional 24-inch, 10-point touch display with native 1080p (1920×1080) Full HD resolution

– Projected Capacitive [PCAP] touch and Palm Rejection technologies

– Works with MPP2.0 [Microsoft Pen Protocol] active pens with 4096 pressure sensitivity for precision and accuracy

– Pantone Validated with 120% sRGB color gamut

– Advanced ergonomics with a built-in kickstand allows for 15-70 degree adjustment

– Connectivity options include: USB-A/B/C, HDMI In/Out, VGA and Audio In/Out

– Compatible with Windows, Android, Chrome and Mac OS

– Available June 2022 for an estimated street price of $699.99.

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Joey Lee



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [U.S.]



T: 310-592-1712



E: [email protected]

Caroline McGrath



CMM Communications for ViewSonic [Canada]



T: 416-972-1642



E: [email protected]

Nury Lavandier



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [Latin America]



T: 305-491-0530



E: [email protected]