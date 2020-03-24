vidREACH Announces vidREACH Individual to Serve Small Businesses with Personalized Video Communication

Leading video email platform introduces individual offering to enhance video email communication methods

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emailmarketing—vidREACH, the leading video email platform, today announces vidREACH Individual, a video email solution serving small businesses and individuals focused on personalized video email communication methods. vidREACH Individual provides quick and easy video email opportunities for enhanced human-to-human connections straight from a phone or email.

vidREACH is expanding its product suite to offer small businesses and individuals the opportunity to incorporate a video platform into their marketing strategies. With video engagement initiatives being 64 percent more likely to result in customer engagement than other mediums, this offering increases opportunities for all business sizes. The vidREACH Individual mobile application allows these users to create connections wherever they are without the restrictions of a computer, laptop, or location. With the “on-the-go” nature of today’s workforce, the vidREACH solution simplifies interactions and communication through video messages from a mobile device, allowing for the benefits of video marketing strategies with a simplified and streamlined approach.

Through vidREACH Individual, users will have access to a variety of features, empowering them to increase their email engagement and optimize personalized communication. Features include:

Mobile applications from Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Integration with Gmail and Outlook and Salesforce

Engagement analytics on opens, clicks, plays, and more

Push notifications

Free 14-day trial availability

Individual license with no contract requirement

Unlimited video emails

Unlimited email templates available for use

Screen capture feature

Unlimited one-on-one support

“Video resonates with consumers and creates deeper connections that foster authentic communication,” said Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH. “Building trust and rapport is important for successful communication, and through vidREACH Individual, everyone has the opportunity to enhance and personalize their outreach.”

To learn more about vidREACH Individual or to try a free trial of the product, visit https://app.vidreach.io/signup.

About vidREACH:

vidREACH is a personalized video email and sales engagement platform that helps businesses engage their audiences, bring in more leads and close more deals. With a goal to help all teams reach their full potential, vidREACH provides full-scale lead generation strategies for customers looking to expand their reach beyond traditional methods.

Contacts

Jaclyn Pullen



BLASTmedia for vidREACH



317.806.1900 x 143



[email protected]