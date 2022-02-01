VideoVerse Reports Impressive International Growth Fueling Team Expansion and Investment in New Innovation

Seasoned sales and marketing leaders join the rapidly expanding video AI technology company as it accelerates its international growth trajectory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VideoVerse – a leading video-editing SaaS platform, is pleased to report on its rapid growth and expansion, with new customers and revenue streams secured in multiple international markets following the company’s $46.8 million in Series B funding that was obtained in 2022. VideoVerse has also recently invested in new innovations and start-ups including emotional AI and engagement analytics platform, Lightbulb.ai, as well as decision intelligence company, SatSure. As a result of its growth, the company is proud to welcome several strategic hires to its team–selecting Ross Tanner as Director of Sales EMEA and Sharon Quigley as Director of Sales and Business Development along with Jere Hanks, Senior Director of Sales for North America—further positioning the company for continued growth and success in 2023 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be experiencing such impressive growth in key international markets,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and Co-Founder of VideoVerse. “Within the past twelve months alone we have experienced 300% growth in revenue a testament to the strength of our platform, our ongoing AI innovation, and the hard work of our talented global team”

Videoverse’s tremendous growth in the sports media highlights sector has been fueled by the increasing popularity of social media platforms, the rise of short-form video content, and the growing demand for real-time and personalized content. VideoVerse has capitalized on these trends through its flagship product, Magnifi, an intelligent platform that enables users to easily create and share bite-sized video highlights of sports and other forms of content. With its user-friendly interface and innovative use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Magnifi by VideoVerse has quickly become one of the most sought-after media highlights platforms. The company has also made strategic partnerships with major sports leagues, teams, media organizations and publishers, further increasing its visibility and influence in the industry. Through continued investment in its platform technology and team, VideoVerse continues to raise the bar and provide value to its users in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The company’s strategic new hires underline VideoVerse’s commitment to excellence, adding a wealth of experience and expertise to VideoVerse’s already impressive roster–which recently includes the appointment of former Google product leader, Ashwin Limaye to Chief Product Officer. The new team members will play key roles in the company’s continued international expansion and overall business strategy.

Quigley brings more than 20 years of strategic business development experience for high-growth media and streaming technology innovators to VideoVerse. Hanks has previously worked for NBC Universal and ESPN, holding senior-level roles focused on partnership development, strategy, marketing and sales management. Tanner has an experience of over 20 years in the production and sales space of the broadcast and video content industry. The addition of these seasoned leaders will assist VideoVerse as it further develops its global operations, strategic alliances and partner ecosystems.

“Our continued growth, ongoing investment in innovation, and our commitment to assembling an elite team of AI, video and media technology veterans is paving the way for the acceleration of sales in key territories, with North American market penetration a top priority,” adds Shrivastav. “With exciting new launches that include generative AI technology on the horizon, we look forward to continued growth and to helping our international customers achieve their goals.”

To learn more, visit: https://vverse.ai/, https://magnifi.ai/

About VideoVerse:

VideoVerse has found an extremely strong product-market fit in serving enterprises across numerous industries – OTT players, broadcasters, sports clubs and leagues, marketing agencies, e-gaming platforms and more. VideoVerse is building the next-generation video editing ecosystem addressing a broad range of use cases in the post-production process. The company started its journey on generating instant key moments and auto short-sized clips leveraging computer vision and AI capabilities, the sliver in which it is the current tech leader. VideoVerse today has offices in the U.S., Europe, Israel and India and is expanding to Singapore and the Middle East by the end of this year.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Peter Ramsay/Valerie Christopherson



Global Results Comms.



+1 949 608 0276



[email protected]