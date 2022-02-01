VideoVerse Announces the Launch of Powerful Cloud-based Video Editing Tool illusto

illusto empowers users by offering powerful video editing features that will change the way videos are created, edited and published

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VideoVerse – an AI-driven video technology company – today announced the expansion of its innovative services with the beta release of illusto, a cloud-based intuitive video editing tool that empowers creators, professionals and beginners to bring their impactful stories to life. Available as a subscription-based model, the beta model is free to use for all, but the first 200 signups will get free access to the premium subscription, which is expected to launch by November 2022.

Created and marketed as a powerful yet user-friendly tool, the platform offers 2X faster editing options along with 200+ transitions, filters and effects to make the videos engaging. With illusto, content creators will be able to create best-in-class videos, reducing go-to-market time and increasing reach, engagement and ROI.

Commenting on the launch, Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-founder and CEO of VideoVerse, said, “We at VideoVerse have endeavored to build a suite of products that contribute towards building the next generation of video editing ecosystem, and illusto is our solution to individual and retail video editing challenges. Recent stats show that YouTubers upload almost 300 hours of video content to the platform every minute, and over 500 million people watch Facebook videos every day. We believe illusto, with its several built-in editing tools and enhanced features, will eventually become the go-to platform for video content creators.”

illusto allows the users to add that extra layer of precise messaging by adding pre-recorded or live voiceovers to their video. It further allows the user to add creative text titles to make the video more engaging. In the near future, the VideoVerse team will be working toward enabling direct publishing on multiple social media platforms, adding a premium stock media library for its users and many more such features to make illusto a one-stop-shop solution for all things pertaining to video editing.

“We pride ourselves in building best-in-class products and services to revolutionize the industry,” added Shaifali Mehta, Strategy Lead, illusto. “We aim to attract upwards of 250K users worldwide within the next 6 months, and in the next year, work toward more value-added features to make this a preferred choice of existing and aspiring content creators.”

To learn more visit: www.illusto.com

About VideoVerse



VideoVerse has found an extremely strong product-market fit in serving enterprises across numerous industries – OTT players, broadcasters, sports clubs and leagues, marketing agencies, e-gaming platforms, schools, colleges, and more. VideoVerse is building the next-generation video editing ecosystem addressing a broad range of use cases in the post-production process. The company started its journey by generating instant key moments and auto short-sized clips leveraging computer vision and AI capabilities, the sliver in which it is the current tech leader. VideoVerse today has offices in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and India and is expanding to ASEAN and the Middle East by the end of this year.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Peter Ramsay/Valerie Christopherson



Global Results Comms

+1 949 608 0276



[email protected]