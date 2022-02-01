Videosys Broadcast Shows Epsilon Camera Control Upgrades at IBC 2022

Already popular with broadcast operators and vision mixers because it is so easy to use, the Epsilon wireless camera system now features a useful 12G output.

At IBC 2022, Videosys Broadcast will be exhibiting the latest upgrade to its user-friendly wireless 4K video and camera control system, Epsilon.

Compatible with major manufacturers such as Sony, Panasonic, GVC, ARRI, Hitachi and Ikegami, Epsilon is an integrated solution that is designed to simplify the installation and operation of regular radio camera systems in all areas of outside broadcast and studio-based production. It is conceptually similar to regular CCU systems supplied by the main camera manufactures, meaning operators tasked with matching multiple camera set ups can do so quickly and effectively because they are already familiar with the connection nomenclature.

On stand 11.B05 at IBC, Videosys Broadcast will be showcasing the latest Epsilon system now with 12G output, giving operators the option of simplified 12G single cable connectivity. This useful addition can significantly improve workflow, especially when projects are being shot in 4K.

“Epsilon is already a very versatile tool,” says Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of VideoSys Broadcast. “Operators working in an HD environment can still 3G SDI, but for those working in 4G, they now have access to 12G SDI outputs, now commonplace on new equipment.”

Epsilon comprises up to two, dual channel fibre receive slot in modules, RF receiver and decoder options either HD – H264 or H265 up to 4K. Epsilon can operate either single or dual pedestal, improving the data rate while retaining robust RF performance. This is especially important for high quality Light Entertainment productions where there is a requirement for very high picture quality with no increase in latency.

In addition to the 12G SDI upgrade, Videosys Broadcast has also added TSL TallyMan capabilities. This means that operators can utilise the full power of TallyMan’s control system with both tally and UMD data available.

“With its simple touch screen interface and compatibility with our existing camera control systems, Epsilon is ideally suited to both Studio and Outside Broadcast events,” Tomlin adds. “With optional dual head operation, it also offers up to four channel Maximum Ratio Combining (MRC) diversity, with unparalleled receive performance.”

Creating products that make life easier for film and television crews has always been Videosys Broadcast’s philosophy. Established over a decade ago, the company is now the leading manufacturer and supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers.

At IBC 2022, Videosys Broadcast will also be exhibiting solutions from its comprehensive range, including Film Assist systems, antennas and custom manufacturing.

For more information, please visit Videosys Broadcast at IBC stand 11.B05, or visit the company’s website at www.videosys.tv

