Video Streamer Clix Inc. and Wall Street Pros Team Up to Help Consumers “Get Savvy, Get Rich”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClixNajarian–Clix Inc., the leader in consumer guidance for what to watch across all streaming platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with veteran Wall Street professionals who are committed, in this time of economic turmoil, to helping viewers “learn to earn.” Wall Street pros Marc LoPresti, along with Pete Najarian, and Jon Najarian (who traded NFL defensive careers for offensive options, crypto and stock trading success) are teaming up with Clix to create and distribute a series of consumer financial shows under the banner “Get Savvy, Get Rich.”

The CNBC regulars and partners in Market Rebellion, along with financial industry veteran LoPresti are producing original shows including “Crypto Convo,” “CEOs at the Nasdaq,” and “The Disruptors” (coming soon). Clix will market, distribute, monetize and showcase this unique financial content across Clix.com, Clix mobile apps and the Clix linear video channels on Over The Top (OTT) platforms and Smart TVs. Clix reaches 120 million OTT television homes and streams on over 80 channels including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Box One, LG Smart TV and all Plex TV channels. The streamer also reaches more than 100 million online viewers monthly.

“You’ll see and hear from leading entrepreneurs building the next unicorn poised to turn TradFi (traditional finance) upside down,” said Jon Najarian, ex-Chicago Bear who along with brother Pete (ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Minnesota Viking) regularly appears on CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” “Overtime,” and “Worldwide Exchange” discussing market moves, options trading and the emerging world of crypto, blockchain and the metaverse.

“As entrepreneurs and founders of Clix Inc. our team is excited to learn about the next great wave of company leaders and we’re thrilled to bring the combined wisdom – as well as blocking and tackling knowledge – of the Najarian brothers and LoPresti to our fast-growing community of video entertainment consumers,” said Clix CEO and Founder Ed Sullivan. “As Pete would say about his high-flying stock picks, ‘Giddy-Up!’”

Adds Clix co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Stacy Jolna, “Jon, Pete, and Marc are among the best in the business and their mission to partner with Clix to make sense of the marketplace chaos in a clear and entertaining way is both refreshing and critical to our consumers.”

“Collectively, the three of us have about 100 years on Wall Street,” said Pete Najarian, known as “the Pit Boss.” “Now we’re committed to bringing our experience to Clix viewers to help them become more financially independent; to ‘learn to earn’ in these volatile financial markets.”

“In addition to sharing Jon and Pete’s amazing market insights, this programming will help viewers understand the exploding crypto sector and take them behind the scenes in the closed-door world of venture capital,” said LoPresti, who along with Jon also runs Moneta Advisory Partners LLC.

The partners put their new mission into contemporary context: “The global pandemic caused people around the world to consider turning their ‘side hustle’ into their job, to try becoming entrepreneurs,” LoPresti said.

Adds Jon, “We will bring you the financial technology winners and business leaders who turned their passions into business-reality. To join us, just click on Clix. Bang!”

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy Awards and Telly’s for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Bill Bradham, founder and Business Development Officer, leads Investors Relations for Clix. He is a veteran business advisor and strategist, successfully counseling over 250 small, medium and large companies. Counseling Protron Electronics, the Company drove revenues of $800 million in worldwide sales in its first fiscal year. Proficient in knowledge of how to grow a company’s business via effective market research, marketing, branding and sales programs, Bill builds teams, negotiates and raises funds. Bradham has negotiated over $13 billion in business contracts, raised over $600 million for various business ventures, and over $130 million for various national charitable causes.

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels. It features original entertainment, lifestyle, humor and sports programming from award-winning producers as well as emerging talent. Clix features social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is also a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

