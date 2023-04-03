VIDEO – FendX Technologies Inc.: Developing Nanotechnology Products to Protect Surfaces from Pathogen Contamination and their Transmission – BTV New Listing Alert

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) – a leading nanotechnology company, is developing film and spray nano-coatings designed to make people’s lives safer by reducing the transmission of bacteria and viruses. With demonstrated repelling properties that prevent adherence of pathogens, FendX’s nanotechnology holds potential to protect high touch surfaces in healthcare and other high-traffic areas. The spread of potentially lethal hospital acquired infections is difficult to control and FendX’s pathogen-repelling nano-coatings in development may help in the global efforts to reduce the spread of these pathogens.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/post/new-listing-alert-cse-fndx-fendx-technologies-advancing-nanotechnology-for-safer-lives-through-pathogen-transmission-reduction-btv-nla-60sec

FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D)

https://fendxtech.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]

FendX Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in these marketing materials constitute forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the future performance of FendX Technologies Inc. (“FendX” or the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “aim”, “target”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, included or referred to in these marketing materials include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the business and financial prospects and opportunities of FendX; expectations regarding industry trends, overall market growth rates and FendX’s growth rates and growth strategies; the performance of FendX’s business and operations; FendX’s expectations regarding revenues, expenses and anticipated cash needs; FendX’s intention to grow its business and operations; the expected timing and completion of FendX’s near-term objectives; laws and regulations and any amendments thereto applicable to FendX, its business, operations and financial results; FendX’s competitive advantages and business strategies; and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein.

The forward-looking statements reflect FendX’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, future operating and financial results; the accuracy of financial and operational projections; the impact of the international or global events, including government responses related thereto on demand for FendX’s products and FendX’s operations generally; general economic and industry conditions; future growth in world-wide demand for FendX’s products; FendX’s ability to obtain and retain qualified and diverse personnel in a timely and cost-efficient manner or at all; the regulatory framework governing FendX’s operations in the jurisdictions in which FendX conducts and will conduct its business; the development and performance of new products and technology; FendX’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; inflation and changes to interest rates and their impact on FendX; the impact of increasing competition on FendX; the impact of changes in government policies on FendX; FendX’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; product supply and demand; FendX’s ability to successfully implement the plans and programs disclosed in FendX’s strategy and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document represent FendX’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. FendX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For a full discussion of our material risk factors, see “Risk Factors” in FendX’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and “Risk Factors” in FendX’s long form prospectus dated January 31, 2023, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171824