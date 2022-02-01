VIDEO – Cascade Copper Corp.: Drill Focused Copper Exploration on Promising Flagship Project – BTV New Listing Alert

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2023) – Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC) – A leading copper exploration company, proudly introduces its flagship project, the Rogers Creek, located near Pemberton, British Columbia. With extensive modeling and prior drilling, Cascade Copper is poised to commence drilling in this highly prospective copper porphyry system. With copper demand projected to soar in the coming years, the company’s unwavering focus on exploration positions it at the forefront of British Columbia’s mining sector.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/cse-casc-cascade-copper-expanding-copper-exploration-in-british-columbia-with-promising-flagship-project-btv-nla-60sec

Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC)

https://www.cascadecopper.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171825