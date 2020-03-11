Vidaa and OTTera’s Streaming Video Service Join Power on Hisense Smart TVs with Vidaa Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Consumer electronics company Hisense and their subsidiary Vidaa have chosen OTTera, the white label OTT streaming video service, to onboard onto the Hisense VIDAA platform. Vidaa will work with OTTera to integrate long tail providers and utilize OTTera’s simple-to-use integration and already integrated advertising solution for a speedier onboarding to its platform.

“Hisense and Vidaa have been very aggressive since their entry into the connected TV space, and as an early partner, we are very happy to be a continued part of the story in bringing new and exciting OTT services to the Vidaa platform,” said Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and co-C.E.O., OTTera Inc.

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can rapidly share their programming with worldwide audiences, courtesy of a robust development platform and customized interface and branding.

“Providing users with access to the best free content locally in every market and from all over the world is one of the key goals of our platform. Partnering with OTTera is definitely an upgrade in the way free content is delivered to different customers,” says Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. “The variety of the content, from movies to children’s animation, provided by OTTera, is a great addition to our platform and will be a great benefit to consumers,” added Edri.

Monetization opportunities, business development and innovative features such as social media and gaming are also available with the OTTera service.

With over 25+ million users worldwide across their services, ranging from niche film libraries to children’s animation, OTTera is an important partner for premium video streaming on Hisense’s affordable and quality televisions.

In addition to OTTera’s service for Smart TVs, the company offers cross-platform development for iOS, Android, Roku, and many others.

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 14 channels with over 25+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world’s largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT platform with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

About Hisense

Hisense was founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China and for five decades has been committed to developing innovative consumer electronics products. Today, Hisense is the 3rd biggest TV brand worldwide and a market leader in China, South Africa and Australia and one of the largest manufacturers of white and brown goods, offering a complete home solution under one roof. The company has built 54 overseas companies and utilizes 14 high-end international production facilities in Europe, Central America and South Africa. Hisense also has 12 research and development centers worldwide with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

About Vidaa

Vidaa is a Linux based open Smart TV operating system, currently used on Hisense TVs. Established in 2014 it has – in just six years – become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, Vidaa is introducing a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which pouts the user and his way of consuming content at the core of the design. Vidaa will be preinstalled on a new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners in over 120 countries and territories.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vidaa-and-otteras-streaming-video-service-join-power-on-hisense-smart-tvs-with-vidaa-platform-301021026.html

SOURCE OTTera, Inc