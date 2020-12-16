Vibe with STK Steakhouse this Holiday Season, Craveable Specials, Including Premium Wagyu Selections from Around the World

Four varieties of premium Wagyu, seasonal specialties and unique takes on holiday staples from STK Steakhouse elevate every kind of celebration this season

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This holiday season, The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) is delivering a show-stopping holiday program at STK Steakhouse that must be experienced to be believed. With exquisite new flavors from around the world and decadent offerings that can only be found from the leader in Vibe Dinning, STK’s holiday offerings are sure to satisfy that holiday hunger whether you’re dining in or ordering takeout or delivery.





This holiday season, STK is home to Wagyu from across the globe that allows guests to experience this best-in-class steak. Start your Vibe Dining Wagyu experience down under with an Australian Wagyu Top Sirloin Cap, then zip over to Japan with two premium Wagyu varieties before landing back in the United States with an American Wagyu Strip. For those looking to savor tastes from land and sea, STK is offering Not Your Daddy’s Surf & Turf that hits all the marks in one plate, featuring three ounces of certified Japanese A5 Kobe Wine Beef Strip topped with a jumbo prawn and served with king crab and truffle gnocchi. With a craveable and unique menu of seasonal specialties – like a Bone Marrow & Caviar appetizer and several mouthwatering other takes on Surf & Turf – STK is the best place to kick back, relax and revel in all-things Vibe Dining this holiday season.

“We are raising the bar on our already renowned culinary offerings this holiday season with some of the finest cuts of absolutely craveable steaks from around the world,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “The delicious new Wagyu cuts, coupled with a variety of festive starters and entrées, give our guests the chance to explore unique flavor profiles that they may not ever otherwise have the opportunity to try. We invite our guests to join us this holiday season and indulge in the season.”

STK Steakhouse’s menu of craveable holiday specials will be available at restaurants nationwide for dine-in (where permitted), heated outdoor dining, takeout and delivery now through December 31* and includes the following:

Wagyu Specialties

Japanese Toriyama Gunma Prefecture Filet – Fall instantly in love with the fine balance and marbling of this Wagyu, offering a richer meaty flavor than other cuts of beef.

– Fall instantly in love with the fine balance and marbling of this Wagyu, offering a richer meaty flavor than other cuts of beef. Certified Japanese A5 Kobe Wine Beef Strip – Flavorful Japanese Kobe Wagyu Steak with a perfect balance of texture and tenderness.

– Flavorful Japanese Kobe Wagyu Steak with a perfect balance of texture and tenderness. Umami Olive Fed American Wagyu Strip – From the most prestigious Wagyu farm in America, this cut features intense marbling, incredible texture and a distinctive flavor thanks to olive feeding.

– From the most prestigious Wagyu farm in America, this cut features intense marbling, incredible texture and a distinctive flavor thanks to olive feeding. Carrara 640 Australian Wagyu Top Sirloin Cap – First-class cut of steak with a buttery texture and intense flavor with an intricate feathery patterned marbling.

Festive Starters

Oysters Champagne Gratin with leeks cream and Avruga caviar.

with leeks cream and Avruga caviar. Bone Marrow & Caviar**with bits of bacon, maple glaze and toasted baguette.

Eat-Your-Heart-Out Entrées

Not Your Daddy’s Surf & Turf with three ounces of certified Japanese A5 Kobe Wine Beef Strip topped with a jumbo prawn and served with king crab and truffle gnocchi.

with three ounces of certified Japanese A5 Kobe Wine Beef Strip topped with a jumbo prawn and served with king crab and truffle gnocchi. Holiday Surf & Turf with two four-ounce filet medallions with king crab, Maine lobster and black truffles.

with two four-ounce filet medallions with king crab, Maine lobster and black truffles. Roasted Lamb Rack with sweet potato mousseline, Brussels sprouts and black garlic.

with sweet potato mousseline, Brussels sprouts and black garlic. Seared Sea Scallops & Black Truffle with roasted cauliflower, pickled Shimeji mushroom, apple and truffle.

with roasted cauliflower, pickled Shimeji mushroom, apple and truffle. King Crab & Truffle Gnocchi with hollandaise, aged cheddar and shaved black truffle.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, STK Steakhouse will also offer two special plated meals:

Roasted “Linz” Prime Rib with confit fingerling potatoes, port wine shallows, and black truffle Madera sauce for $69 *** . Guests can add a rich foie gras butter to for an additional $10 **** , and shaved truffle for an additional $15.

with confit fingerling potatoes, port wine shallows, and black truffle Madera sauce for $69 . Guests can add a rich foie gras butter to for an additional $10 , and shaved truffle for an additional $15. Roasted Free Range Turkey Breast with confit turkey thighs, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potato mash, corn pudding, fingerling potatoes, old school gravy and cranberry orange chutney for $50.

In addition, STK will offer special holiday dinner packages for two featuring the Prime Rib or Roasted Turkey and all the trimmings as part of its To-Go, as well as additional sides and dessert like apple pie with maple crème fraiche. Pre-orders can be placed in advance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which can be scheduled for a specific pickup time to make at-home holiday dining even more convenient. All menu items will also be available for same day takeout and delivery from Christmas Eve through Sunday, December 27, while supplies last.

Finally, STK is making it easy for guests to give the gift of meat this holiday season thanks to the new STK Meat Market, which offers exceptional steakhouse cuts at incredible value. Also perfect for those looking to celebrate the season from the comfort of home, STK Meat Market offers ten unique packages featuring a variety of choice and prime cuts of steak starting at just $99 plus shipping, in addition to a Cut of the Month Club. To learn more or place an order, please visit www.STKMeatMarket.com.

Subject to local guidelines, STK Steakhouse holiday hours are as follows:

Christmas Eve STK Orlando: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. STK Las Vegas: 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. All other locations: 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Christmas Day STK Orlando: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. STK Las Vegas: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. All other locations: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve STK Orlando: 11:00 a.m. – close (in accordance with local guidelines) All other locations: 2:00 p.m. – close (in accordance with local guidelines)

New Year’s Day STK Orlando: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. STK Las Vegas: 2:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. All other locations: 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.



For more information about STK Steakhouse, the holiday menu selections, to make a reservation or find your nearest location, please www.STKsteakhouse.com.

* Availability varies by locations on Christmas Eve (12/24), Christmas Day (12/25) and New Year’s Eve (12/31)



** Not available at STK Las Vegas



*** $89 at STK Las Vegas; $79 at STK Toronto



**** Not available in California

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef programfocuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai (2), Ibiza, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 20 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.

Contacts

ICR Inc.



Thomas Raynor



(203) 682-8276



[email protected]