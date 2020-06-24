ViacomCBS International Studios Inks Deal With Miramax to Co-Produce The Turkish Detective

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) today announced an agreement with Miramax to co-produce The Turkish Detective, a detective series set in modern-day Istanbul based on the CWA Silver Dagger Winning 21-novel series titled The Cetin Ikmen Crime Novels by Barbara Nadel. The deal marks the first co-production between VIS and Miramax, the global film and television studio that is jointly owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS, which acquired a stake in December 2019.

The Turkish Detective is based on the 21 novels series and depicts the lead character Inspector Cetin Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman solving crimes and experiencing euphoric highs and tragic lows. Each crime story in the series is heavily rooted in the rich and varied culture and history of Istanbul and set against the vibrant, dazzling and frenzied world of modern-day Turkey.

Jill Offman will serve as executive producer. This will be her first project since leaving her role as Executive Vice President of VIS UK in May.

Production will begin in Spring 2021 in Istanbul. Each episode will be 60-minutes, and the series will be developed as a global product that will be sold to a third-party. VIS continues to see success with its global content sales, which have spanned all genres and included original productions, co-productions and format sales for local adaptations.

“ Miramax has a longstanding reputation for award-winning, creative productions. By partnering with Miramax to produce The Turkish Detective, VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms around the world,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President, Studios & Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International.

“ Barbara Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place,” added Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television at Miramax. “ I am thrilled that we are partnering with VIS to bring this hugely successful series to a global audience.”

The series was announced at the MIPCOM market in Cannes last year as part of a larger announcement surrounding ViacomCBS International Studios UK’s move into scripted development.

For more information about ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), visit www.ViacomInternationalStudios.com.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS INTERNATIONAL STUDIOS (VIS)

Introduced in 2018, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) is a division of ViacomCBS Networks International that produces content for ViacomCBS brands and platforms, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, Channel 5, Telefe and Porta Dos Fundos, as well as for third parties. VIS global sales include original productions, co-productions, formats sold for local adaptations, and sale of ready-made content. The content that VIS produces covers all genres, from soap operas to dramas, short and long-form comedy formats and, feature film productions.

About MIRAMAX®

A beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company headquartered in Los Angeles, MIRAMAX is a global film and television studio best known for its award-winning and original content. The company recently entered a partnership with ViacomCBS to create synergies through both new production and co-financing opportunities in film and TV. Nasser Al-Khelaifi serves as Chairman of MIRAMAX and beIN Media Group. Bill Block is CEO of MIRAMAX.

Upcoming and recent projects include the global blockbuster Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis, produced by MIRAMAX with Trancas International Films and Blumhouse Productions, slated to release this year; The Georgetown Project starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin; Uncle Frank, directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Amazon. Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Miramax’s latest success passing $100M at the worldwide box office and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, was released in January 2020. The action-thriller Cash Truck, currently in post-production, marks Miramax’s second project with Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. MGM UA Releasing will distribute the film domestically. Other projects include, Silent Retreat, a comedy from Isn’t It Romantic director Todd Strauss-Schulson, and The Perfection, directed by Richard Shepard, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2018 and was acquired by Netflix.

Miramax Television just concluded production on a six-part series titled Spy City, co-produced with Leonine, and starring Dominic Cooper.

MIRAMAX’s unrivaled library of more than 700 titles has received 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars®, including four Best Picture awards.

