VeVe Introduces First-ever Digital Collectibles Based on Iconic Sesame Street Brand

Sesame Street Digital Collectibles to Debut Exclusively through the VeVe App

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeVe, the largest digital collectibles platform, is launching a series of first-ever digital collectibles based on the iconic brand Sesame Street, which is produced by the nonprofit media organization Sesame Workshop

In the initial drop on March 19, 2023, fans will be able to purchase Cookie Monster collectibles inspired by the series, exclusively through the VeVe app, available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Additional collectibles from the Sesame Street brand will be released later this year.

“Since 1969, Sesame Street has been one of the most beloved and educational children’s programs, delighting kids and adults alike for generations,” said Jennifer Ahearn, VP, Global Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment, Sesame Workshop. “Collaborating with VeVe for the series’ first collection of digital collectibles is a great way to celebrate Sesame Street’s enduring legacy and give our long-time fans a new way to showcase their love for Sesame Street and its characters.”

“Sesame Street is one of the most iconic brands of all time, so we jumped at the opportunity to partner with Sesame Workshop on a series of digital collectibles,” said Dan Crothers, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of VeVe. “We can’t wait to share these with our VeVe community of collectors as well as Sesame Street fans who may be new to digital collecting.”

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app’s virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas as well as virtually visit, comment on, and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed or on external social platforms.

You can find image assets for the Cookie Monster collectible here. To learn more about the VeVe app, please visit the official website here.

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 8 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including Disney, Marvel, DC Comics and Warner Bros, Star Wars and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe’s 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

VeVe is available to download on the App Store and Google Play and available through the VeVe Web App.

Learn more: VeVe.me | Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Medium

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Contacts

Alex Gonzales



Sr. Marketing Director, VeVe



[email protected]

Beatrice Chow



VP, PR and Publicity, Sesame Workshop



[email protected]