Veteran Marijuana Activist Ed Forchion aka NJWeedman Launches “Get on the CannaBus,” A New Instagram Live Series to Highlight His Ongoing Acts of Civil Disobedience and Protest in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — For over three decades, Ed Forchion aka NJWeedman has fought for the legalization of marijuana. As one of the first Black activists in the movement, dating back to the early 90’s, Forchion has spent over 1200 days in prison, fighting for the right to smoke and sell pot. Now, in 2020, with marijuana legalized in the majority of states, Forchion is part of a vocal collective that is fighting against the current legalization policies in his home state of New Jersey. Forchion asserts that new laws are being set to criminalize growers and small vendors like him, while awarding billion-dollar contracts to corporations for the sales, distribution and marketing of the plant. In an effort to mobilize attention to this grave matter, Forchion is launching “Get on the CannaBus with NJWeedman” an Instagram Live series, starting Monday September 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET, to garner awareness and support per his current anti-legalization campaign in New Jersey. “Get on the CannaBus” will also stream live on Instagram and Facebook at @NJWeedman and on the NJWeedMan YouTube channel.

“Get on the CannaBus” will galvanize support for Forchion’s current act of civil obedience which he has championed with the hashtag campaign “#SellingWeedLikeImWhite.” Forchion, who has been defiantly selling marijuana, is hoping to stir up international support as he encourages ‘black market’ sells and distribution of the plant in protest to current policies. Each show will be an hour in length with a lineup of guests that includes former NFL player Justin Renfrow, a cannabis business owner and advocate for the use of cannabis and CBD for athletic pain relief; high profile criminal and civil litigation attorney John Vincent Saykanic; New Jersey/Philadelphia based media personality OsoDiva; filmmaker and director of the NJ Weedman’s Joint ‘weedisode’ series, “Pot-Trooper,” Tamal Forchion; and Philadelphia based rapper, Eness.

“What is happening in New Jersey is nothing short of a travesty of justice and an example of systemic racism,” cites Forchion, a New Jersey congressional candidate. “I of course support the legalization of marijuana. What I don’t support is the current guise of deceit and manipulation under which it is being done. Since the 90’s, state officials have been pushing the war on drugs and targeting marijuana users in that war. Now these former and current state officials are part of the scheme to steal the marijuana industry from disenfranchised People of Color and hand it over to a few white corporate guys, openly excluding those who have been in this ‘illegal industry’ for decades. Basically, it is white men making laws to legalize other rich white men and to continue to exclude and criminalize everyone else for the same plant.”

“I am calling this my Rosa Parks’ moment in history. I’m not getting off this canna-BUS, nor will I sit quietly and obediently in the back. I’m selling weed like I’m white and will continue to do so, and I am calling for other like-minded supporters to join me in my #sellingweedlikeimwhite effort. The white men in the New Jersey State Senate and Assembly could easily make legalization laws to include the existing ‘black market’ but instead they’ve been bribed to create a Caucasian Cannabis Corporation industry that excludes us. I’m not complying with that and think we should boycott these examples of blatant racism. My new show ‘Get on the CannaBus’ will expose their systemic racism, blatant theft, underhanded politics and trickery,” acknowledges Forchion.

Forchion’s long standing battle for marijuana law reform has been documented for over three decades. Considered by many as the “grandfather of marijuana reform in New Jersey,” Forchion is a military veteran who has suffered from bone cancer and states he needs marijuana for his symptoms and treatment. He is the director of the New Jersey Black Market Cannabis Providers Association (NJBMCPA) and the founder of the Legalize Marijuana Party. Forchion achieved Hollywood notoriety when he opened a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles on Hollywood Blvd. in 2008. The Liberty Bell Temple was recognized as a religious sanctuary with marijuana as part of its sacred ceremonies. The California location was shut down in 2012 after a federal drug raid in 2011.

Forchion solidified his moniker of “NJWeedman Super-hero to the Potheads” in the medical marijuana community and far beyond in 2012 when a jury of twelve unanimously acquitted him of possession with the intent to distribute a pound of marijuana during a trial in Burlington County, NJ. Forchion, a staunch supporter of jury nullification, successfully petitioned the media and the public at large with his “The law is wrong, not I” jury nullification campaign in a concertedly determined effort to win.

His jury nullification efforts warranted another court victory in June 2018 when charges against Forchion related to a raid on his popular New Jersey eatery, NJWeedman’s Joint, were dropped. Forchion co-owns the restaurant, located directly across from New Jersey’s Trenton City Hall, with his partner, Debi Madaio.

“Get on the CannaBus” with NJWeedman every Monday, starting September 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch “Get on the CannaBus” on Instagram Live at @NJWeedman, Facebook at @NJWeedman and on YouTube at @NJWeedman.

Follow Forchion at https://www.njweedman.com/ and on Twitter at @NJWeedman.

Follow Forchion’s “Pot-Trooper” show at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHBCFxfk0G0_7OLkgreNejCDIp5S5ysvA .

Watch when Ed Forchion aka NJWeedman announced at the New Jersey State Senate that he is #SellingWeedLikeImWhite at https://youtu.be/sdAOcRGgXIw.

Image: NJWeedman and his Weedmobile at https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img924/489/OChpXK.jpg

Image: Ed Forchion aka NJWeedman #sellingweedlikeimwhite: https://imagizer.imageshack.com/v2/640x480q90/924/Dn7Gdt.jpg

jazzmyne Public Relations

323-380-8819

e-mail: [email protected]

web: www.jazzmynepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-marijuana-activist-ed-forchion-aka-njweedman-launches-get-on-the-cannabus-a-new-instagram-live-series-to-highlight-his-ongoing-acts-of-civil-disobedience-and-protest-in-new-jersey-301121647.html

SOURCE Ed Forchion aka NJWeedman