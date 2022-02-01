Vesta Launches Integration with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor®

Modern, open and fully configurable LOS allows lenders to access end-to-end automation and process optimization through integration with Loan Product Advisor.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vesta, a modern loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company announces a new first-class integration with Freddie Mac’s automated underwriting system – Loan Product Advisor®. With this partnership, lenders using the Vesta LOS platform will be able to seamlessly assess their loans against Freddie Mac guidelines.

Vesta is building the LOS of the future that allows lenders of all sizes to build custom workflows that power a more efficient lending process. Vesta’s no-code, fully-customizable workflow engine creates substantial automation and efficiency gains for end-to-end mortgage origination. As lenders look to digitize as much of the origination process as possible, Vesta’s open application programming interfaces (APIs) allow lenders to integrate with Loan Product Advisor and its automated solutions – like asset and income modeler (AIM) – in a seamless manner within the platform.

Co-founder and CEO of Vesta, Mike Yu, said “Loan Product Advisor is a critical piece of the puzzle in end-to-end digital lending and building automation to ultimately provide a better experience for borrowers. Together we hope to create a simplified, clear, and straightforward experience for the borrower by enabling a fully optimized and automated process for lenders.”

“We’re excited to work with Vesta to help provide more lenders and borrowers with the latest in lending technology,” said Kevin Kauffman, Freddie Mac Single-Family Vice President, Head of Client & Partner Delivery. “Vesta’s leadership in easing configurability and customizations in the LOS space will help make it so our risk assessment tools and capabilities are optimized throughout the mortgage manufacturing process. In turn, our integration will provide intelligent automation for lenders and a simplified process for borrowers.”

About Vesta:

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, and customizable workflows for an end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang in 2020. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

