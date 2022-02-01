Vertagear New 800 Series Gaming Chairs

LOS ANGELES— August 4th, 2022 — Vertagear is celebrating its 7th Anniversary with the special launch of its latest update products line: the Vertagear 800 Series. The new 800 Series is a bold step towards a revolutionary future of ergonomics as it aims to tackle core health and comfort-related issues plaguing the industry-standard gaming chair. In development since 2019 with countless man hours poured into research and testing, the new refresh lineup is equipped with Vertagear’s patent-pending ContourMax™ and VertaAir™ Seat and promises to tailor itself to each individual’s specific needs to maximize comfort and healthy posture.

The ContourMax™ Lumbar is Vertagear’s groundbreaking new lumbar support that alleviates tension throughout your body by dynamically contouring itself to your back’s shape and movement, keeping you in a healthy posture no matter how long you sit or jitter around. With the ContourMax™, Vertagear looks to prevent pain and health concerns before they become an issue.

Paired with the ContourMax™ Lumbar is Vertagear’s latest innovation: The VertaAir™ Seat. The new seat boasts features that improve support, comfort and relieves chronic back pain. With a waterfall, wide seat design, it distributes pressure evenly across your thighs, knees, and lower body to prevent blockage of blood circulation throughout your legs. Additionally, the new seat is embedded with 8 hexagonal air pillars, inspired by Bernoulli’s Principle, designed with smaller air intake tunnels and 4-way air emission tunnels to provide pressure relief for your sit bones and support a healthy back.

“The 800 Series is our way of fulfilling our promise to our customers. We engineer our chairs with the health and comfort of every person at the top of our minds, and our new lineup is the epitome of that promise.” — Mike Ma, Founder & CEO of Vertagear

The Vertagear 800 Series is now available to preorder at vertagear.com, starting at $379.99. It comes with four new models specifically designed for various heights and weights. Check it out today.

ABOUT VERTAGEAR

As gamers and engineers, we love leveling up. The constant evolution of our products forms the very foundation of our team. We obsess over every part – every tiny detail – every day. From utilizing the most premium material to considering the nuances of your day to day, we strive to give you the best experience from first touch.

Ingenuity never ceases, and neither do we.