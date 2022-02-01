Verses Technologies Goes Public On the NEO Exchange 

Company aims to elevate human potential through smart technologies

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VERS #NEOExchange—NEO is excited to welcome Verses Technologies Inc. (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a next-generation operating system provider connecting the digital and physical worlds together. VERSES begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol VERS.

A SaaS company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Los Angeles, VERSES was built to enable smart, connected, secure and sustainable organizations, and is on a mission to close the gap between digital and physical systems through intelligent computing. The Company provides an extensive suite of integrated technologies to enable dynamic workflows, verifiable traceability, intelligent automation, and collaborative ecosystems.

The VERSES executive team brings decades of experience in virtual and augmented reality, AI, telecom, IoT and global sales, with CEO Gabriel René at the helm. “The public listing of VERSES on NEO is an exciting step for us as we bring to market the world’s first AI operating system and applications to support the innovation initiatives of our global customer base,” said Gabriel René, CEO and Co-Founder of VERSES. “As VERSES continues to expand into new industries worldwide, this is an opportunity to reach an increased number of investors that connect with our vision, share in our excitement, and want to be part of the future where we not only imagine a smarter world but can deploy AI applications across every market sector to help us build one.”

Investors can trade shares of VERS through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“With a shared and decisive focus on technology and disruption, the NEO Exchange is the ideal listing venue for VERSES,” commented Jos Schmitt, President of NEO. “As Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange powering the innovation economy, NEO will provide VERSES with greater exposure to the investor community, enhanced quality of trading, and a level of service that is second to none. We are proud to support the VERSES team as they pursue the vision of a connected world where people and technology work in harmony.”

VERSES joins over 230 unique listings on the NEO Exchange, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates between 10% and 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies and close to 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About VERSES

VERSES is the premier network operating system provider that powers context-aware applications which close the gap between the digital and physical systems. Built to enable smart organizations, and even smarter people, their COSM™ operating system uniquely generates a unified intelligent network of contextualized data, policies, simulation models, and workflow automations that can be shared within and between organizations. Join us in building a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovation and technology inspired by nature.

