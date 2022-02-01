Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals 2022: Best Early Cell Phone, Smartwatch, Tablet & More Savings For New & Existing Customers Summarized by Deal Stripe
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals for 2022 are underway. Review the latest offers on Apple iPad, Apple Watch, Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Google Pixel Cell phones and more. View the best deals in the list below.
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save up to $600 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra phones (with trade) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G smartphones (with trade) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $700 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 7 phones when you trade (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Pixel 7 Pro smartphones & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $780 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Verizon Apple iPhones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 (with trade) on Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $600 on the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Verizon Phone Deals:
- Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $550 on top-rated Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Existing customers get a free phone with an additional line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Get a free phone with a new Verizon line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Verizon Deals:
- Save on a wide range of connected smartwatches (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple Watch 8, SE, Ultra and more fitness watches (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Pro, Air, mini & more iPad models (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on top-rated tablets from Samsung, Apple & more (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios fiber internet plans & bundles with landline for home (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios TV plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
