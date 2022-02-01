Verizon Phone Black Friday Deals 2022: Best Early Pixel, iPhone, Galaxy & Motorola Sales Highlighted by Save Bubble
Save on Verizon phone deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Pixel 7, iPhone 14, iPhone SE, Galaxy S22 & more savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2022 researchers are sharing the top early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the top offers on the Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, iPhone 13 & more. Shop the latest deals in the list below.
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com)
- Save on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra phones & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20 FE phones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1000 (with trade) on Galaxy Z Fold devices (Verizon.com)
- Save on Galaxy Z Flip4 & Z Flip3 5G compact foldable phones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of Verizon Apple iPhones (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 (with trade) on the Apple iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & Pro Max) (Verizon.com)
- Save on the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini (Verizon.com)
- Save on the Apple iPhone SE device & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on Apple iPhone 12 & 12 mini phones & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro Max phones (Verizon.com)
- Save on the iPhone XR & a wide range of cases (Verizon.com)
- Save on pre-owned Apple iPhone XS Max phones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com)
- Save on Google Pixel 7 phones with prepaid & postpaid plans (Verizon.com)
- Save on Pixel 7 Pro smartphones & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $300 on Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com)
- Save on the Pixel 6a smartphone (prepaid & postpaid) (Verizon.com)
More Verizon Phone Deals:
- Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com)
- Save on top-rated Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Existing customers get a free phone with an additional line (Verizon.com)
- Get a free phone with a new Verizon line (Verizon.com)
