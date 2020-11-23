Verizon iPhone Black Friday Deals (2020): Top iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, 11 Pro Max, SE & XR Savings Published by Spending Lab
Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals for 2020 have landed, explore the top Black Friday Apple iPhone savings from Verizon below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals are underway. Find the top deals on iPhone 12, 11, SE, XR and more iPhones on Verizon. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 11 models at Verizon – trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Get $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $350 off with trade
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for $5/month at Verizon
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save $150 on Apple iPad with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Buy one Apple Watch get 50% off another at Verizon
