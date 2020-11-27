Verizon Fios Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Best Fios Internet & TV Sales Compared by Deal Stripe
Review of all the top Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including savings on Fios TV, YouTube TV, Gigabit connection & more
Black Friday researchers have listed all the best Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the top offers on 200 Mbps and 400 Mbps speeds.
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Get the Sony PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now for 12 months when you sign up for Fios Internet – alternatively, get a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for Fios internet
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
- Working from Home? Switch to Fios for the most reliable Internet, starting at only $39.99
- Switch to Fios and get Internet at a price you’ll love (+ 1 month of YouTube TV on Verizon)
More Verizon deals:
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 smartphones at Verizon – get up to $700 off when you trade in your old device
- Get the iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Get Apple Watch SE for $99 with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
