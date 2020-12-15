Veritone Launches Automate Studio to Accelerate AI-Based Digital Transformation Initiatives

New low-code, drag-and-drop application unleashes the power of the world’s first OS for AI for organizations to easily deploy and integrate AI workflows for unstructured data insight

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, today announced the public launch of Veritone Automate Studio, a low-code, web-based workflow designer tightly integrated with aiWARE. Automate Studio helps organizations embarking on intelligent process automation (IPA) and hyperautomation initiatives to rapidly deploy AI-powered workflows without heavy coding and AI expertise, and integrate resulting content insights into legacy applications and business processes at scale.





“We believe that this product’s potential to enable, accelerate and scale business transformation and pave the way for organizations to achieve hyperautomation is limitless and will provide organizations with a competitive edge as they rapidly gain insight into their video, image, audio and text content,” said Chad Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “In our pursuit to enable every organization and every person with the power of AI, we are excited to see what the combination of Automate Studio and aiWARE can do in driving the industry forward.”

Veritone aiWARE orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of hundreds of best-of-breed, ready-to-deploy AI models to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence, in near real-time. Similar to how a Microsoft or Apple operating system hides the complexities of underlying system components, aiWARE’s common, standardized operating system hides the complexities of AI data prep and model building and testing.

Now, Automate Studio exposes the power of aiWARE in a graphical, drag-and-drop, rapid design environment. With Automate Studio, developers and ML/AI Operations teams can create event-triggered workflows that ingest content from virtually any source, connect to multiple aiWARE AI models and send resulting content insights to target applications such as RPA or business process automation systems. The combination of aiWARE and Automate Studio helps organizations significantly accelerate the deployment and integration of AI into their applications and processes, with less coding and no need for AI expertise, furthering Veritone’s mission to democratize AI.

To make it even easier for organizations to realize the benefits of AI fast, Automate Studio features out-of-the-box, ready-to-deploy flows for cognitive tasks common across verticals and use cases, including computer vision, speech recognition, text analytics and natural language processing. Organizations can also speed their time to value by leveraging dozens of flow templates that can jump-start custom projects. Starter flow template examples include a podcast-to-blog converter, a stock performance estimator and a suite of contact center flows that provide voice recognition, transcription, translation, insight and auto-response, to name a few. These starter templates support a variety of industries and applications where AI is needed.

“As a result of Automate Studio, we have expanded the use of our existing investment in Veritone’s aiWARE platform. Initially, to accelerate our video archive search, we used aiWARE to tag athletes via face identification and automatically produce audio transcriptions from thousands of hours of footage. Now we are leveraging those same transcriptions in an Automate Studio-based workflow to automatically generate on-demand video captions. This combination of AI engines and workflows saves us countless hours of burdensome and costly manual review time,” said Paul Hodges, VP of Content and Entertainment at the San Francisco Giants. “We are thrilled to extend our industry leadership in the practical use and application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through our partnership with Veritone.”

Veritone Automate Studio delivers these unique benefits:

Pre-Integrated AI: Pre-integrated with aiWARE, the first operating system for AI, Automate Studio provides seamless access to an ecosystem of hundreds of best-of-breed AI engines for a wide range of needs.

Pre-integrated with aiWARE, the first operating system for AI, Automate Studio provides seamless access to an ecosystem of hundreds of best-of-breed AI engines for a wide range of needs. Future Proof: By providing a standardized interface, regardless of which underlying aiWARE engine vendors are used, Automate Studio and aiWARE eliminate the need for users to learn multiple vendors’ AI engine APIs, while enabling organizations to avoid single vendor technology dependencies.

By providing a standardized interface, regardless of which underlying aiWARE engine vendors are used, Automate Studio and aiWARE eliminate the need for users to learn multiple vendors’ AI engine APIs, while enabling organizations to avoid single vendor technology dependencies. Event Driven: Automate Studio goes beyond simple data indexing by tagging indexed and time-correlated metadata to identify events such as objects, people, keywords, etc, enabling event triggering and content search within calling applications.

Automate Studio goes beyond simple data indexing by tagging indexed and time-correlated metadata to identify events such as objects, people, keywords, etc, enabling event triggering and content search within calling applications. Production Ready: Automate Studio features easily deployable production workflows with scalability to gracefully handle massive amounts of data in near real-time.

Automate Studio features easily deployable production workflows with scalability to gracefully handle massive amounts of data in near real-time. Purpose Built : Designed for aiWARE with pre-built workflows for specific use cases, and import and export connectors for common business systems, Automate Studio gives users a competitive advantage by eliminating the need to start from scratch.

: Designed for aiWARE with pre-built workflows for specific use cases, and import and export connectors for common business systems, Automate Studio gives users a competitive advantage by eliminating the need to start from scratch. Community Supported: Automate Studio is built on Node-RED open-source workflow software and leverages pre-built workflows from the Node-RED developer community to help seamlessly jumpstart any AI project.

“Veritone Automate Studio makes it easy for us to integrate intelligent, automated workflows into our Ordenite platform to cognitively enrich customer data sets in near real-time,” said Jason Hedges, President at analytics solution provider Edgetide. “This has allowed us to expand our offering and more quickly expose deeper relationships in data for our government and private sector customers, accelerating their intelligence gathering processes that influence critical decision-making.”

For more information on Veritone Automate Studio and to sign up for a free trial, please visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/automate-studio.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

