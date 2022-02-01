Verimatrix Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security

Company’s threat defense technology continues to gain industry accolades

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its App Shield Pro was named Application Security Solution of the Year in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Part of the Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense family of products that includes a robust monitoring service, App Shield enables apps (Android APK and iOS xcarchive) to be powerfully protected in just minutes via a fast and cost-effective cloud solution. With no integrations required, developers simply upload their app and receive protection against reverse engineering, application repackaging, dynamic modification, and debuggers. It automatically detects when an app is under attack, quickly alerting and, if needed, can even terminate its own operation – shutting down the threat before damage occurs.

“Without powerful protections, app developers are often bogged down with the additional job of finding ways to protect their vital intellectual property, source code, APIs and personal data,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Having to change code or deal with integrations is time-consuming and often doesn’t yield the required protective results. App Shield is a no-code SaaS service that delivers breakthrough cybersecurity protection to any Android or iOS app, protecting against potentially devastating threats. Congratulations to Verimatrix for taking home the 2022 ‘Application Security Solution of the Year’ award win.”

“We’re honored to see one of our Extended Threat Defense technologies obtain ongoing industry recognition, as this particular award is received alongside some of tech’s most recognized innovators,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “App Shield brings automated, intelligent and self-defending technologies to companies that need it most – to protect their customers as well as their bottom line.”

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel



[email protected]