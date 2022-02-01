Verimatrix Key Shield Enhancements Streamline SoftPOS Security Implementations and Bolster Threat Defenses

Award-wining cryptographic Key Shield toolkit adds support for Remote Key Injection using the TR-31 key block and AES DUKPT, ideal for financial institutions, point-of-sale integrators and fintech

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Key Shield, its award-winning engineering toolkit relied upon by organizations around the world to protect cryptographic keys, now offers enhanced features that greatly streamline implementations for SoftPOS solutions. Software Point of Sale (SoftPoS) is new technology which allows merchants to accept card payments directly on their phone.

Used to create a cryptographic architecture that keeps hackers from anticipating how to analyze and attack apps, Verimatrix Key Shield technologies dissolve cryptographic keys into the code and obscures algorithms to keep applications and data safe in consumer-facing environments such as SoftPOS.

Today’s Verimatrix Key Shield offers unmatched flexibility, enabling customers such as banks, retailers and other SoftPOS users to add their own algorithm support and go to market faster. As part of the recent enhancements, Key Shield now supports Remote Key Injection using the TR-31 key block, as well as AES DUKPT, a security key management standard. TR-31 and AES DUKPT cipher usage continues to gain momentum and the addition of these ciphers to Key Shield will allow users additional cipher options. It also supports the following common algorithms used in payments, including 3DES, 3DES MAC, AES, AES CMAC, AES GCM, ECC Key Generation, ECDH, ECDSA, HKDF, HMAC, RSA and SHA.

“Verimatrix brings highly-valued development efficiencies that provide a speedier path to market,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “These enhancements for Key Shield underscore Verimatrix’s commitment to streamlining security implementations so that they serve as a business enabler rathar than a cumbersome step in the deployment process.”

For the latest information on Verimatrix Key Shield, visit www.verimatrix.com/key-shield.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel



[email protected]