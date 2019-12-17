Venafi Adds Three Developers to Machine Identity Protection Development Fund

Device Authority, The Information Lab and Jamf latest developers to receive fund sponsorship

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced direct sponsorship of three new developers from its Machine Identity Protection Development Fund. The funded developers will create integrations that accelerate the delivery of comprehensive protection for machine identities across mobile devices, DevOps and multicloud environments, and Internet of Things (IoT) networks.

“The latest additions to our Development Fund bring exciting new opportunities for effective machine identity protection,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. “The Venafi vision of the world is a space where all machine identities are protected from cybercriminals, outages, displacement and more. The new developers provide Global 5000 organizations with new ways to scale use of mobile devices, safely deploy enterprise IoT and deliver TLS, SSH and code signing reports to executives and much more.”

The $12 million development fund is a global initiative designed to increase the visibility, intelligence and automation required for machine identity protection across enterprise networks. The newest developers to join the Machine Identity Protection Development Fund include:

Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management for the Internet of Things, will use the fund to provide a new turnkey code signing and update delivery extension to KeyScaler. The extension will be powered by Venafi Next-Gen Code Signing to connect security team policy and controls to secure the code signing process. Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform provides an automated solution to provision unique certificates, signed by a preconfigured Certificate Authority (CA), to IoT devices – without requiring human intervention. Additionally, Device Authority will create a new Certificate Authority service connector for the Venafi Platform, which will allow KeyScaler customers to use the Venafi platform as a source for certificate issuance. Device Authority is based in the U.K.

The Information Lab, an expert Tableau developer, will use the fund to develop a Tableau Connector for the Venafi Platform. This will provide Tableau users with the ability to retrieve different information sets from the Venafi REST API, which are required to build TLS, SSH and code signing reports. In addition, security teams can schedule an automated refresh in case of a Tableau Server deployment. The Information Lab is based in the U.K. and has offices across Europe.

Jamf, an IT leader that brings the Apple experience to businesses, educational institutions and government organizations, will use the fund to integrate the Jamf Pro and Venafi Platform. This will allow security teams to automate the lifecycle of machine identities across enterprise Apple devices and CAs. Jamf Pro will be able to make requests of the Venafi Platform for machine identity lifecycle operations, which includes certificate issuance, renewal and revocation. Jamf is based in Minnesota.

The Machine Identity Protection Development Fund encourages recipients to build integrations that deliver greater visibility, intelligence and automation across any technology that creates or consumes machine identities, including:

Cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

DevOps.

Containerization.

Secure Shell (SSH).

Code signing.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics.

IoT.

Blockchain-distributed ledger technology.

To find out more about the Venafi Machine Identity Protection Development Fund and how you can become a funded developer, please visit: https://www.venafi.com/machine-identity-protection-fund.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader and inventor of machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, code signing, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise – on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT – at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.

For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.

Contacts

Shelley Boose



[email protected]

408.398.6987