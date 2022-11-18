VELVEETA Invites Pleasure Seekers Everywhere to Experience Late Night Pleasure with the VELVEETA Foodie Call

The brand synonymous with outrageous pleasure wants to cater late night action across the country, providing delicious pleasure all night long

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a brand known for satisfying cravings and always putting pleasure first, VELVEETA® is inviting pleasure seekers everywhere to turn their late-night calls into late-night foodie calls. Known for its rich, creamy texture and melty, cheesy goodness, VELVEETA is inviting fans to live “La Dolce Velveeta” 24/7, including late night, with the launch of the VELVEETA Foodie Call.





Starting Friday, November 18, VELVEETA, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering fans everywhere the opportunity to enjoy cheesy late-night eats. For those in New York City, a city notorious for late-night fun and a city with more than half of adults being single, VELVEETA will deliver straight to their bedroom, er we mean door. To participate, pleasure seekers in New York City can add VELVEETA to their booty call by texting, “VEL, YOU UP?” to 855-VELVEET(A) (855-835-8338) in a group chat with their partner between 9PM ET and 2:15AM ET to enjoy two outrageously delicious late night eats (Deep-Delish Pizza Shells & Cheese and Please Me, Cheese Me Totchos) delivered straight to their door for free*.

It’s not just the Big Apple that gets to have all the fun. Fans outside of New York can still text the number between 9PM and 2:15AM ET on Friday, November 18 to receive a free VELVEETA foodie call kit, complete with VELVEETA to make the same two delicious late night eats and a gold double-sided utensil for co-enjoyment.

“La Dolce Velveeta is all about living your biggest, boldest, most outrageous life at every opportunity and letting your inner-pleasure seeker run free – including at 2AM,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Manager, VELVEETA. “With VELVEETA Foodie Call, we want to celebrate late-night rendezvous by maximizing pleasure through our iconic cheesy drip and over-the-top food.”

Fans living La Dolce Velveeta can follow along and share their VELVEETA Foodie Call by tagging @Velveeta with the hashtag #LaDolceVelveeta on Instagram.

*National: First 1,000 completed orders get a foodie call kit. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S. + D.C. 18+. Valid on 11/18/22.

*Local: 100 completed orders get a food delivery. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 18+. Zip Code 10002 only. Valid on 11/18/22.

*For full rules, visit www.velveetafoodiecall.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS



[email protected]

KRAFT HEINZ



Kate Mitchell



[email protected]