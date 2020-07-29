Vehicle Graphics Grow Importance as Marketing Tool

As food and beverage businesses react to new normal, marketing strategies shift to maximize brand recognition during takeout, delivery

ST. PAUL, Minn–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dining in at restaurants tops the list of activities consumers miss the most – according to a May 2020 survey about the impact of COVID-19 – ahead of visiting friends and family. This is further supported by an increase in weekly orders for take-out. Rather than fall back to their original marketing strategy, small business owners with mobile operations have an opportunity to strengthen their marketing with vehicle graphics that deliver brand recognition and customer service information to potential customers.

Paul Dioguardi, owner, Hickory House Ribs – a Colorado-based small business – stated, “ There’s only so much you can do in the restaurant with the tables that you have. But we can always grow the catering business.” Dioguardi updated his marketing efforts for his restaurant, Hickory House Ribs BBQ to include wrapping their catering van. “ While working takeout people drove by and said, ‘I saw the van, I called the number, I need a takeout order for tonight.’ Just having this van parked out front drove that sale.”





According to the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the average vehicle driven 15,000 miles per year will pass in front of 9 million other vehicles – a significant marketing opportunity for food and beverage business owners with mobile operations such as a delivery van or trailer.

“ I think a lot of people out there want to get their vans wrapped,” said Jordan Burnham, owner, Suntown Sparkling, a CBD-infused beverage company. “ We had our van wrapped. The install process was great, it was ready within 24 hours after drop-off. I thought my van was on the older, junkier side, but they made it look brand new. It’s kind of cool to see that wherever I go my brand will follow.”

To help businesses get their vehicles wrapped, Wrapmate, an end-to-end digital platform, takes an owner step by step through the process from design to pricing and installation. Wrapmate helped both Hickory House Ribs and Suntown Sparkling visualize their vehicle graphics using an augmented reality (AR) app that shows the vehicle graphic mockup on a 3D digital image placed virtually in their driveway or office parking lot.

“ We have a variety of innovative tools that play into the hands of small businesses looking to execute their marketing campaigns while remaining socially distanced,” said Chris Loar, Founder and CEO, Wrapmate. “ In addition to our AR app, we’ve developed an online price calculator specifically for vehicle graphics with real-time pricing coming in the near future. In addition, Wrapmate has partnered with 3M Commercial Solutions to provide all the graphic products used to ensure these wraps are built to last.”

Whether you’re a contractor who depends on a vehicle to get to each job or a brick and mortar shop with delivery services, Wrapmate has an extensive network of local installation professionals in every state – and a dedicated account manager for each project – to help you elevate vehicle graphics as an effective marketing tool during COVID-19 and beyond.

To learn more about marketing with 3M vehicle graphic products, visit wrapmate.com

About Wrapmate



Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphics projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can create and visualize a unique vehicle graphic like never before. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a network of top certified graphics professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with vehicle wrap customers and tools to help them manage their projects.

About 3M



At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

© 3M 2020. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Anthony Thomas



Karwoski & Courage



[email protected]

612-270-9683