VectorVest Releases New, Improved Stock Advisory App for iOS™

CORNELIUS, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VectorVest, the highly regarded system providing daily market analysis for over 19,000 stocks worldwide, announced today the release of the new and improved VectorVest Stock Advisory App for iOS.

“VectorVest has been in the business of helping individuals achieve consistent success in the stock market for over 30 years, and we believe every investor should know what their stocks are worth, how safe they are and whether to buy, sell or hold them,” said VectorVest chairman Donald Payton. “We also believe in buying rising stocks in rising markets and selling falling stocks in falling markets. That’s what the VectorVest Stock Advisory App provides investors with the ability to do.”

The stock analysis screen communicates information in a simple, easy-to-use way, with four key indicators cast onto a scale from 0.00 to 2.00, where above 1.00 is favorable and below 1.00 is unfavorable.

Smarter investment decisions get easier with a unique combination of fundamental and technical indicators, 34 in all, including buy, sell, hold ratings that are updated throughout the day. Investors simply tap the search symbol from anywhere in the app and enter a stock.

Tapping the “Picks” icon opens a view of the new Stock Pick Ideas screen to find high momentum stocks, top retirement stocks or top stocks in hot industries. A market gauge is conveniently included to check market conditions, ensuring it’s the right time to buy.

Getting around the app is easier than ever with updated navigation, where Market Overview, WatchLists, Portfolios or Picks are accessed with a tap from anywhere in the app.

Creating a WatchList is a powerful feature, as stocks are automatically ranked from best to worst. A WatchList is simple to create, guiding the user step-by-step, displaying the weaker stocks at the bottom of the list, identifying those that are damaging to the portfolio.

A free two-week trial period precedes flexible subscription options, which are a $4.99/month Vital Plan, a $9.99/month Essential Plan, and a $19.99/month Premium Plan. VectorVest desktop subscribers can access the app’s full capabilities free of charge.

Watch a video at www.vectorvest.com/App or try it free at www.vectorvest.com/AppTrial.

About VectorVest

VectorVest combines the insight of fundamental valuation with the power of technical analysis in an easy-to-use stock analysis software package designed for all types of investors. VectorVest provides a Buy, Sell or Hold rating on over 19,000 stocks worldwide each day. With over 30 years of research experience on which to base its ratings, VectorVest is world-renowned for its reliable and comprehensive stock market analysis. To analyze any stock free, visit www.vectorvest.com.

To try the VectorVest Stock Advisory App free for two weeks, visit www.vectorvest.com/AppTrial .

