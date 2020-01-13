VAULT Studios Launches THE OFFICER’S WIFE Podcast

Team Behind the #1 True Crime Podcast BARDSTOWN Travels to Georgia and Asks: Who Shot Jessica Boynton?





TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced the launch of THE OFFICER’S WIFE, a six-episode podcast series by TEGNA’s VAULT Studios that dives deep into the 2016 shooting of Jessica Boynton in a small town in Georgia. Produced in partnership with 11Alive (WXIA), TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta which originally investigated the case, THE OFFICER’S WIFE takes listeners on a journey to discover what really happened the night two gunshots rang out in Boynton’s home.

On the night of April 14, 2016 in Griffin, Georgia, hours after an argument with his wife Jessica, Griffin police officer Matthew Boynton radios for assistance and reports hearing two gunshots coming from inside his home. Officers rush to the scene to find Jessica Boynton inside a locked closet, with a gunshot wound to her head. Underneath her body, the officers find her husband Matthew’s service weapon. Jessica Boynton appears to be a suicide victim…until she makes a miraculous recovery almost a month later and starts talking.

“The revelations, evidence, and accusations that come to light during the investigation point to two drastically differing versions of what really happened,” said Brendan Keefe, host of THE OFFICER’s WIFE and chief investigative reporter at 11Alive. “Did Jessica Boynton survive a suicide attempt, or was she the victim of an attempted murder gone wrong? Listeners will find that this case goes far deeper than the results of the official investigation.”

The VAULT team painstakingly pieces together all of the information and takes a hard look at both sides of the case, allowing listeners to draw their own conclusions. VAULT’s investigation was led by host Brendan Keefe, who has won several of the most prestigious awards in journalism during his career, including a Peabody Award, a duPont-Columbia Award, and five National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The first two episodes of THE OFFICER’s WIFE are available now on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and on TEGNA-owned digital sites.

“With the release of THE OFFICER’S WIFE, VAULT Studios begins the New Year building on the great success we had in 2019, and delivering the kind of content our audience has come to expect: thought-provoking, compelling, meticulously researched and highly entertaining true crime stories,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, TEGNA.

THE OFFICER’S WIFE is the seventh production from VAULT Studios since its launch in 2019. VAULT’s podcast BARDSTOWN, released in August, reached Number One in True Crime and Number Two overall in Apple Podcasts. VAULT also produces the popular weekly series, TRUE CRIME CHRONICLES.

About VAULT Studios

VAULT Studios is an in-house production and distribution studio that combines TEGNA’s vast archive of investigative reporting with modern digital storytelling to develop new, original, cross-platform content offerings. Created in 2019, VAULT’s initial slate of programming focuses on true crime, cold cases and unsolved mysteries from TEGNA’s 62 television stations in 51 markets. VAULT’s offerings are distributed on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and on TEGNA’s owned-and-operated digital platforms.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

