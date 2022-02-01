Vast Majority of Companies Aren’t Fully Prepared for Apple’s Looming In-App Deletion Deadline, Transcend Study Finds

In new research, companies report needing to invest “significant engineering time” to meet compliance, contrasted with companies using Transcend’s newly released In-App Data Deletion product to help developers ensure full compliance in less than a week.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcend, the one-stop platform that makes it easy to encode privacy across a company’s tech stack, today released the results of its latest survey of technology decision makers, which assessed their readiness for Apple’s in-app deletion requirements for iOS apps that offer account creation. The findings show that 71 percent of companies surveyed are not fully prepared to meet Apple’s June 30, 2022 compliance date. The tech giant’s guidance requires iOS applications that allow account creation to allow for in-app deletion of not just a consumer’s account but deletion of their entire personal data footprint.





In addition, Transcend’s research found that:

In order to comply, over two-thirds of companies plan to invest significant engineering time to address Apple’s mandate.

Less than a quarter of respondents understand the full scope of Apple’s in-app deletion requirements, despite clarifications from Apple.

“The results of our new research and Apple’s extension of their original January 2022 deadline show just how hard privacy compliance can be to implement. Delivering on privacy should be frictionless. But companies know that truly addressing consumer data rights at scale—beyond bare minimum compliance—is next to impossible without engineering work across data systems. Manual approaches just can’t keep up in a world where consumer data flows so quickly,” said Transcend CEO and Co-founder Ben Brook.

After working with leading consumer brands to help easily solve the issue, Transcend is today rolling out a new product as part of their privacy platform that specifically equips companies with the ability to programmatically delete user accounts and erase personal data through their in-app interface—without the engineering lift. With Transcend’s offering, companies can fulfill account and data deletion requests across their entire data footprint with pre-built workflows and include checks or holds as required. With Transcend’s dedicated onboarding and technical support, companies can offer fully compliant solutions for Apple’s requirement in less than a week.

Apple’s Directive

In October 2021, Apple updated their App Store Guidelines to require that “all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app.”

The company went on to clarify that app providers should “review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.”

What This Means for App Developers

Apple has shown increasing scrutiny over app updates and signaled it is not afraid to reject or remove apps from the store when they don’t meet guidelines. Moreover, with consumer privacy initiatives at an all-time high for Apple, developers should have every reason to believe Apple will take non-compliance seriously.

Transcend’s In-App Data Deletion Product Fills the Gap

Today, Transcend introduced the In-App Data Deletion product into its unified privacy platform. With Transcend In-App Deletion—already in use by existing Transcend customers—companies can quickly comply with Apple’s requirement, efficiently handle increased volumes of data deletion requests, and be comprehensively prepared to meet deletion requirements from GDPR, CCPA, and any future privacy regulations. With clear technical guidance and out-of-the-box data deletion workflows across over 1,300 pre-built integrations and application connections, companies using Transcend In-App Deletion can get into compliance within days and stay in the App Store, well ahead of Apple’s June 30 deadline.

“We built our privacy platform to help companies deliver great privacy that is scalable, efficient, and seamless for their customers, users, and internal teams. Transcend’s platform ensures that legal and privacy teams see, govern, and orchestrate privacy at the code layer, and engineering teams aren’t building bespoke patches that require ongoing maintenance. Today’s announcement continues to deliver on that core promise,” said Brook.

For more on Transcend’s In-App Data Deletion product, visit https://transcend.io/solution/apple-deletion-privacy/

