Variety Fun Features Mackie International In Snack Subscription Box

“We are very excited to introduce this new product into our November snack subscription boxes and to share them with thousands of households across the U.S.” – Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandPartnership–Mackie International Jungle Drink Animal Pops and Jolly Jellies will soon be introduced into the Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious, fun, kid-friendly snacks to families across the US.

Variety Fun will be including various flavors in each snack box – Jungle Drinks Animal Pops in Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, and Orange flavors, and Jolly Jellies in Mango, Grape, Apple and Strawberry. They’re fat-free, gluten free and made with real cane sugar.

“When we feature a new snack brand in our subscription boxes like Mackie International, it’s our way of showing our subscribers that we love introducing them to new snacks, while still keeping in mind their love of the classics,” says Ilya Avshalumov. “At the end of the day, making our Variety Fun subscribers excited is the goal.” – Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun.

About Mackie International

Founded in 1986 and based in California, Mackie International is a family owned business, specializing in bringing top quality products to you and your family. Their range includes jellies, fruit flavored drinks and other kid-friendly snacks.

For more information, visit Mackie International

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly-founded brands that are in need of a platform.

To learn more, visit Variety Fun

