Valor PayTech Adds New Omnichannel Payments Technology and Functionality

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluetooth—Valor PayTech, a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions, today announced it is enhancing its offering with new, in-demand payments technology and functionality. Valor strives to provide resellers and their merchant customers with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment while creating revolutionary value.

Beta versions of the new technology and enhanced functionality were demonstrated during the recent Southeast Acquirers Association and Electronic Transactions Association’s TRANSACT conferences, with rollouts occurring throughout 2022:

Dual Pricing clearly displays card versus cash pricing on POS terminals and PIN pads at the time of sale, eliminating non-cash price adjustments while providing transparency and the ability to control merchant implementations

Valor Connect cloud-based integration requires little-to-no effort for independent software vendors (ISVs) and their customers to add Valor payment terminals with the click of a button, providing a cohesive infrastructure with comprehensive access and visibility into consolidated transactional data

Valor RCKT Bluetooth mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device pairs with Valor’s iOS and Android compatible mobile application for fast, frictionless smartphone checkout from virtually anywhere

Valor Lite tokenized instant payment acceptance uses quick response (QR) code technology for safe, secure and efficient contactless smartphone purchasing experiences

Cloud-based omnichannel Menu and Inventory Management capabilities available across the suite of Valor Android payment devices

“We are laser-focused on building the future of payments technology today,” said Valor Chief Operating Officer Eric Bernstein. “Our new cloud-based omnichannel offerings and enhanced functionality provides resellers with a great opportunity to help their merchant customers drive more revenue while optimizing operations,” added Bernstein.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company equips both merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

