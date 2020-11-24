Vacasa Enters Wyoming via Partnership with Mountain Property Management

Expanding operations to 34 U.S. states, the company will add 45 vacation rentals in Teton County to its portfolio of 25,000+ homes

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management company, announced the acquisition today of 45 rentals in the greater Jackson Hole area, marking its first entry into Wyoming. Vacasa has assumed management of Mountain Property Management’s short-term rentals, which include one-bedroom to five-bedroom condominiums and homes in Teton County that are now available to book on Vacasa.com. Wendy Meyring, the owner of Mountain Property Management, will retain the long-term rental business and units within homeowners associations.





The Meyring family started Mountain Property Management in 1989 and has continued to serve the Jackson Hole community and support local tourism ever since with their thriving family business. The collection of chalet and cabin-style rentals acquired by Vacasa is a year-round draw for travelers, providing access to the natural beauty of Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, and to three of the area’s top ski destinations: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Resort and Grand Targhee Ski Resort.

“ I first discussed a partnership with Vacasa a couple years ago and, as those conversations continued and the relationship built, the timing was finally right for me and my husband to sell our short-term rental inventory and focus on other aspects of the business,” said Meyring. “ Through a combination of local operations and advanced technology, Vacasa is able to offer economies of scale that I’m confident will bring new opportunities and revenue potential to local homeowners and the community.”

“ Mountain and ski destinations are key markets for us and we had been looking for the right partner to make our entry into Wyoming,” said Zac Monahan, the vice president of acquisitions at Vacasa. “ We feel fortunate to be taking over management from such a reputable company and also to have Wendy join us as a broker in this new market. Her insights will be valuable as we establish our local office and welcome many Mountain Property Management employees to Vacasa’s operations team.”

Vacasa is a full-service vacation rental management platform backed by industry-leading dynamic pricing technology, marketing and booking expertise, and partnerships with listing sites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and VRBO, to drive year-round bookings and increased revenue for homeowners. Vacasa’s mission is to best serve short-term rentals throughout each state it operates in, and is proud to help fuel the local economy by paying state, county and city lodging taxes.

To view all Vacasa’s vacation rentals in Wyoming, visit: www.vacasa.com/usa/Wyoming,

