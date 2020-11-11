Vacasa Appoints Chris Terrill and Chad Cohen to Board of Directors

Company Expands Board with Addition of Two Independent Directors

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management company, has added two tenured executives to its board of directors. Former CEO of ANGI Homeservices (Angie’s List)/HomeAdvisor Chris Terrill and CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies and former CFO of Zillow Group Chad Cohen will join Vacasa’s board as independent directors.





“ Our independent directors join us at an exciting time for Vacasa,” said CEO Matt Roberts. “ Consumer demand for professionally managed vacation rentals is at an all-time high, which has helped Vacasa outperform our financial forecasts. I look forward to working alongside Chris and Chad to leverage the opportunities that our thriving business model and healthy balance sheet have afforded us.”

“ I enjoy working with brands with marketplace business models that take a cumbersome, complex process and make it unbelievably efficient and scalable,” said Terrill. “ Vacasa has emerged as the leading company in the vacation rental industry providing both homeowners and guests with exceptional service.”

Cohen adds, “ As someone who has worked extensively with Pacific Northwest companies, it has been exciting to watch Vacasa rise to its leadership position in the vacation rental industry. I look forward to bringing my expertise to an organization that leverages technology to provide best-in-class experiences for homeowners and guests.”

Terrill is a retired CEO and internet services executive with experience in building and managing highly successful brands. Terrill served as CEO of HomeAdvisor for over seven years and in October 2017, facilitated a reverse merger of ANGI Homeservices (Angie’s List) that created the largest publicly traded home services company, with a peak valuation of $11 billion market cap. Prior to entering the home services industry, Terrill held senior positions with several top consumer brands including Match.com, Chemistry.com, Blockbuster and NutriSystem, specializing in marketing, product development and e-commerce. Terrill has held positions on several boards throughout his career, and maintains his board seat with Realogy Holdings Corp.

Cohen is the CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, a publicly held Seattle-based company seeking to translate the scale and precision of the adaptive immune system into products to diagnose and treat disease. Cohen also holds an advisory role as operating partner at Cota Capital. Prior to joining Adaptive, Cohen spent more than nine years with Zillow Group where he served as CFO, among other finance roles during his tenure. He has also held positions with Ticketmaster and Ernst & Young. Cohen has extensive board experience and has contributed to the success of Ticketfly, Trupanion, as well as Adaptive before assuming the role of CFO. Cohen will serve as chair of the audit committee on Vacasa’s board of directors.

About Vacasa

Whether travelers are looking to book a weekend getaway or the trip of a lifetime, Vacasa is the trusted partner for all things vacation rental. Vacasa homeowners enjoy industry-leading financial returns on their vacation homes, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology platform that adjusts rates in real time and ensures revenue is maximized. Guests can relax comfortably in one of Vacasa’s 25,000+ professionally managed homes, knowing that 24/7 customer care is just a phone call away. In the past 10 years, Vacasa and its licensed subsidiaries have grown to become North America’s largest full-service vacation rental management platform. For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press. The Vacasa app is available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

