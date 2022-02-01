V1 Productions Relies on Marshall Cameras for Action-packed Aviation Content

Fort Worth, Texas, May 4, 2023 – V1 Productions, a premiere full-service media house, partners with Marshall Electronics and its HD and 4K (UHD) miniature and compact cameras with associated lenses, for the capture of thrilling aviation-based content. V1’s first flagship production, Straight and Level, Presented by AeroBrigham, featured on Amazon Prime Video, showcases the inside stories of the aviation industry including world-renowned airshow performers, leading manufacturers, military might and legend, as well as business aviation industry icons. Several Marshall HD and 4K (UHD) miniature and compact cameras will be leveraged, including its CV503-WP, CV506 and CV568 models for this series as well as additional projects.



V1 Productions will integrate the advanced features of Marshall cameras into its aviation productions and programming. “Marshall is dedicated to providing the Pro A/V market with innovative technologies, and the quality of V1’s work-to-date is really impressive,” said Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras, for Marshall Electronics. “We look forward to seeing how they utilize the capabilities of our equipment.”



V1 Productions has multiple projects in the works including the filming of Season 3 of Straight and Level, Presented by AeroBrigham, today’s most watched aviation lifestyle television program. “We were impressed with the quality of the Marshall suite of products and are anxious to showcase them as part of our production programming delivery,” said W. Hulsey Smith, President and Executive Producer of V1 Productions. “We have a number of edge-of-your-seat series currently underway, and the Marshall Camera technology empowers us to capture the riveting content we envision in our mind’s eye, placing cameras in locations never before possible, delivered through the technology that Marshall’s cameras and lenses provides.”





V1 Productions plans to use the Marshall HD and 4K (UHD) miniature and compact cameras with associated lenses, and 4K PTZ camera kits with controllers on their projects over the next two years. Brent Deal, Director of Photography for V1 Productions added, “from world-class aviation events like SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, EAA AirVenture, and Reno Air Races; to elite U.S. military demo teams; and to our country’s highly trained first responders; these cameras make it possible to capture emotive content like never before.”