USA TODAY Celebrates 40 Years of Journalism and Innovation

Launches ‘To the point’ Campaign Highlighting Concise Journalism and Impactful Content

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today announced the launch of the ‘To the point’ brand campaign, in recognition of the 40th anniversary of USA TODAY which was first published on September 15, 1982. ‘To the point’ pays homage to the publication’s signature style of concise, approachable, and expert-driven journalism that serves as the nation’s source of clarity, empowering audiences.





USA TODAY introduced color to the newspaper industry along with infographics and popular culture stories reflecting the people, places and perspectives of the nation. The brand has continued the legacy of innovation on digital platforms with immersive experiences and Augmented Reality (AR) reaching approximately 100 million people monthly.

“It is remarkable to think about all the things that have evolved in the 40 years since USA TODAY was first published. While the ways in which we deliver quality journalism have changed over the years, our mission has never wavered,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, President of Gannett Media. “We are unrelenting in our commitment to the communities we serve and will continue to deliver bold and uniquely innovative reporting with succinct engaging content for our loyal readers.”

USA TODAY is rooted in trusted journalism and the premise that news should be easy to consume while ensuring readers are more informed. USA TODAY is introducing several features to the digital and print experience which include written and visual explainers, “What We Know” stylized stories, live blogs, listicles, and key point summaries within select content. Additionally, the USA TODAY native app user experience will be optimized with features including a “For You” front, “Hear This Story” and “Follow” topics. These attributes will help define news consumption for the next generation of USA TODAY readers and subscribers.

“We have always prided ourselves on the breadth and depth of our coverage while also being experts in short-form journalism. Being ‘to the point’ provides trusted, approachable content to our readers,” said Nicole Carroll, President of News and Editor in Chief of USA TODAY. “Our audience is deeply invested in the news and how it relates to the world around them. They want the opportunity to be informed with short takes as well as deeper enterprise.”

USA TODAY debuted the ‘To the point’ brand campaign, in collaboration with Schafer Condon Carter an independent full-service agency, emphasizing the messaging that regardless of how readers choose to consume news, they should always be left with a clearer picture of what’s happening and why to help them maneuver their lives. The campaign will feature ads on Gannett owned and operated channels, social media via TikTok and Twitter, USA TODAY’s streaming TV channel and out of home displays in key markets.

To further celebrate the 40th anniversary, USA TODAY will host activations throughout the year including launching a special one-time offer on September 15, for new customers to enjoy a $40 annual subscription. The USA TODAY store will also unveil a commemorative collection of retro merchandise and special edition covers.

ABOUT GANNETT



Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY



Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 100M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

ABOUT SCHAFER CONDON CARTER



SCC is an independent creative agency that serves a diverse roster of AOR clients including Kellogg’s, Procter & Gamble, Casey’s General Stores, USA TODAY, Chicago Cubs, Culligan, and Gallagher Insurance as well as several financial, healthcare and B2B clients. Founded in 1989, SCC employs over 140 professionals across its global network. For more information, visit www.SchaferCondonCarter.com.

