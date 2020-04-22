USA Technologies Announces the Release of Maps in Scheduling for Seed

Added Feature Enables Enhanced Visualization for New Locations and Insight into Which Routes to Consolidate

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USAT #Apple—USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) (“USAT”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the integration of its new mapping capabilities for route scheduling located inside of Seed, the company’s logistics optimization software. This new feature has the ability to give customers much more comprehensive insight into routes and scheduling, as well as the ability to better plan for new business and additional machines.





“In today’s fast-paced business environment, our customers really need to have a vending management system that gives them a 360-degree view of their business,” said Paul Stadler, Vice President of Product Management, USA Technologies. “We enhanced our Seed Platform to give operators the ability to better manage routes, schedules and locations, through a visualized mapping feature. Essentially, we are taking the guesswork out of where a new stop should be, how to get there, and how it fits into the current delivery schedule. This results in the continuous optimization of our customers’ business, increased route efficiency and a decrease in the costs associated with running those routes.”

Mapping in Scheduling for Seed may provide a wholistic view of the geography in a specified area, which the company believes makes it easier to add, consolidate and optimize stops on a delivery route. Customer feedback indicates that this is a particular pain point for operators with multiple locations in a widely distributed area. By adding Mapping in Scheduling for Seed, users should be able to truly envision which routes can be combined, and where new stops can be added. This has the potential to create a cost benefit as sparsely populated, or vast geographies can be consolidated with existing routes to decrease operational costs. In addition, Mapping in Scheduling for Seed may help speed up training for schedulers who are new to a region or delivery route.

Key Points:

Better visualization of which routes could potentially be consolidated

Faster training for schedulers that are new to an area

Leverage filter options to visually analyze and compare routes

Quickly determine which route a new location should be added to

Mapping in Scheduling for Seed is available for all Seed software products, with the exception of Seed Cashless Plus. Please contact your sales representative for additional information or visit https://www.usatech.com/maps-in-scheduling/.

About USA Technologies, Inc.



USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. With more than one million connections worldwide, USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Useful Links



USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/usa_tech

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/USATechnologies

Resource Center: https://www.usatech.com/resources/

Sales and Partnership Inquiries:



Please contact USA Technologies, Inc. at +1 800.633.0340 or [email protected]

