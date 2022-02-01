US Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report 2022: Increasing Digitization of Financial Services & Demand for Customized Trade Services Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Mobile Phone Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Mobile Phone Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 7.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.84 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.12%.

Market Segmentation

The US Mobile Phone Insurance Market is segmented based on Phone Type, Distribution Channel, Coverage, and End-User.

Phone Type, the market is classified into Budget Phone, Mid and High-End Phones, and Premium Smartphone.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline and Online.

Coverage, the market is classified into Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft and Loss Protection, and Others

End-User, the market is classified into Business and Individual.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Mobile Phone Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Mobile Phone Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Risk of Non-Payment

4.1.2 Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

4.1.3 Increase in Business Operations

4.1.4 Growth in Strict Terms and Conditions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Governing Rules

4.2.2 Adds More Cost on Doing Business

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancements in Technologies

4.3.2 Demand for Customized Trade Services

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Fraud and Cyber Attacks Concerns

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Phone Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Budget Phone

6.3 Mid and High-End Phones

6.4 Premium Smartphone

7 US Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline

7.3 Online

8 US Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By Coverage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Damage

8.3 Internal Component Failure

8.4 Theft and Loss Protection

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Electronic Damage

8.5.2 Virus Protection

8.5.3 Data Protection

9 US Mobile Phone Insurance Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Business

9.3 Individual

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

American International Group, Inc.

Assurant, Inc.

Asurion

AT&T Inc.

AmTrust Financial.

Brightstar Corp.

GoCare Warranty Group

AIG

Allianz Insurance

Aviva

Better Buy Insurance

Blackberry Limited

