US Army Selects L3Harris Technologies’ Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Technology

ENVG-B enhances situational awareness and increases soldier mobility and protection

First night vision goggle to bring battlefield imagery and data directly to the soldier’s eye

Enhanced night vision technology ensures soldiers achieve overmatch on the battlefield

LONDONDERRY, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Army has selected L3Harris Technologies’ (NYSE:LHX) Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) to enhance situational awareness and increase soldier mobility and protection.

L3Harris received an initial multi-million dollar Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award from the US Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record, which has a total value of $442 million. L3Harris is one of two companies to receive initial funding under this OTA.

The ENVG-B delivers imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier’s eye. The system includes a new, high-resolution display and an embedded soldier wireless personal area network, rapid target acquisition and augmented reality algorithms to interface with the Army’s Nett Warrior. The complete system will interface with the Army’s family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing. Learn more at engage.l3harris.com/envg-b.

“We are pleased with the Army’s continued confidence in L3Harris as an industry partner on this critical program for the close combat soldier,” said Lynn Bollengier, President, Integrated Vision Solutions, L3Harris. “We look forward to working with the Army on this new requirement as we continue to deliver combat-ready ENVG-B systems under the Directed Requirements contract.”

